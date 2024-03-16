Less than three months ago, The Scotsman welcomed the announcement that the dualling of the A9 road between Perth and Inverness would be complete within just 11 years’ time as a “shining example of Scottish Government efficiency”. So we thought it only reasonable to update our readers on the latest news.

Given such an ambitious pledge, it was surely only to be expected that the target date for the completion of 2035 might need to slip just a smidgen. And, sure enough, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has cautioned that, while they had a “clear and detailed” plan to deliver on the stated timescale, “I’m going to be sensible and say ‘things can happen.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, those troublesome “things” that have got in the way of the dualling project since it was announced a mere 14 years ago and also the construction of two CalMac ferries and also the recovery of the NHS and also...