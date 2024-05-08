Former first minister Alex Salmond says the “political will” to dual the A9 was lost after he stepped down in 2014.

Mr Salmond is due to give evidence to a Holyrood committee this morning into the project to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness, which is now a decade behind schedule.

The project was originally planned in 2011 when Mr Salmond was First Minister, and was due to be completed in full by next year.

However the project has been mired with delays and is now not due to be completed until 2035.

Mr Salmond will now be questioned by the parliament’s citizen participation and public petitions committee, who are carrying out an inquiry into what has gone wrong with the project.

However, Mr Salmond says the faults in the project only emerged after he stepped down as First Minister after the 2014 independence referendum.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, he said: “When the then infrastructure secretary Alex Neil in 2011 drew up the plan, the money was there.

“It was a huge undertaking, but the money was there and it was achievable.

“The A9 dualling was on course, and at some point after 2014 it came off course, it went from achievable to unachievable.”

He added in recent years the power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens was a “significant factor” in the project being stalled, but says they “can’t take all the blame”.

Mr Salond said: “The A9 is a very large project, it is the equivalent of three Queensferry Crossings, but you don’t have to do it all at once.

“The original timetable for 2025 had it in 11 chunks, so you were not taking the whole meal at once, it was divided up into digestible elements.

“It can be done - this is Scotland, this is infrastructure that is capable of going forward.

“There have been various road projects such as the M74, the Borders Railway, the M8 and the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, highly significant and expensive capital projects all successfully completed.

“But at some point the political imperative to dual the A9 was lost, which is a pity.

“Every part of Scotland has had a huge capital project and the people of the Highlands will be asking ‘where is our capital project, and why didn’t we get the commitment these other areas got?’”