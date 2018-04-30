Rumour Mill: Edouard wants to stay | Fans storm Rangers POTY bash | Rangers refuse media access

Old Firm goal hero Odsonne Edouard keen to stay at Celtic; video on social media appears to show Rangers fans attempting to gain access to the club’s Player of the Year award ceremony and Rangers refuse media access after 5-0 drubbing

Edouard wants to stay

Keen to stay: Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring his, and Celtic's second against Rangers. Picture: Getty images

Odsonne Edouard has indicated his wish to stay at Celtic after his loan spell is up in the summer, according to reports.

The French striker scored twice as Celtic wrapped up a seventh league title against Rangers on Sunday and said after the match: “I love this club, I really love this club. If the decision was up to me I’d like to stay.

“But I can only do so much. What’s most important is that we’ve won the title today. The season’s not over yet, because we still have the Scottish Cup. Hopefully after that there will be time for discussing options.” (The Sun)

Cops called as fans storm Rangers POTY ceremony

Police were called to a Glasgow city centre hotel last night as a group of 20-25 football fans attempted to gain access to the building, where Rangers were holding their Player of the Year awards.

Cops confirmed they were called to the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Cambridge Street around 7pm on Sunday after reports of an “incident” but established no criminality had been committed.

Claims were made on Rangers fans’ forums that those involved were members of the Union Bears supporters group. (Various)

Gers refuse media access after 5-0 drubbing

Rangers refused media access to any of their players or management staff after the 5-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead.

Sky Sports announced they would not be able to provide an interview with manager Graeme Murty in the aftermath of the game. Various press journalists confirmed that no post-game interviews with players would be conducted either.

SPFL rules state that clubs must send a representative up to speak to journalists in the aftermath of any league game. (The Scotsman)

St Johnstone eye Hamilton

St Johnstone want to sign Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton to replace the departing Alan Mannus. Hamilton’s future at Tynecastle Park is uncertain and the Perth club see him as an ideal signing to fill their goalkeeping void.

Mannus is leaving McDiarmid Park this summer after seven years, so St Johnstone need a replacement to compete with their other keeper, Zander Clark, for the No.1 role.

Hamilton, 24, is eager to play more regularly after a season on the Hearts substitutes’ bench. (Evening News)

Jack Ross and Scott Brown take top awards

Scott Brown was named PFA Scotland player of the year last night but his boss Brendan Rodgers missed out on the manager award to Jack Ross while Kieran Tierney claimed the young player award, along with goal of the season for his 40-yard strike into the top corner against Kilmarnock in the Betfred Cup in August.

Morgan, Ayr striker Lawrence Shankland and Stirling midfielder Darren Smith won the divisional player awards. (The Scotsman)

Police ‘disappointed’ at Lustig stealing copper’s hat

Police Scotland say they are “very disappointed” with Celtic defender Mikael Lustig, after the Swede took, and put on, a policeman’s hat while celebrating a goal against Rangers.

A statement read: “A spokeswoman said: “We are vcery disappointed with the player’s actions and have spoken to Celtic Football Club who will deal with the matter internally.

“No further action will be taken by Police Scotland in regards to this.” (The Scotsman)

Rodgers: It should have been more

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits his side should have equalled their record Old Firm win after they clinched their seventh successive Ladbrokes Premiership title in stunning style with a 5-0 thrashing of Rangers at Parkhead.

The Hoops’ 7-1 League Cup final win over the Light Blues at Hampden Park in 1957 is the club’s biggest victory in the derby match and the gap between the two sides was every bit as big at Celtic Park.

Rodgers said: “We should have had seven but we will take five. We scored five but it was probably going on seven or eight.” (The Scotsman)