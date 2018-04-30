Jack Ross named Manager of the Year as Scott Brown takes player gong

Have your say

Scott Brown scooped another trophy after Celtic’s title-clinching thrashing of Rangers when he was named PFA Scotland player of the year.

Brendan Rodgers missed out on the manager award to Jack Ross, who led St Mirren to the Ladbrokes Championship title this season, 18 months after taking over with the club bottom of the same division.

Scott Brown won the Player of the Year prize for a second time. Picture: SNS Group

• READ MORE - PFA Scotland announce Manager of the Year award nominees

Kilmarnock’s Steve Clarke and Neil Lennon of Hibs were also on the shortlist.

Celtic captain Brown is only the second player to claim the award for a second time, following in the footsteps of another former Hoops player, Henrik Larsson.

Kieran Tierney claimed the young player award, along with goal of the season for his 40-yard strike into the top corner against Kilmarnock in the Betfred Cup in August.

The Hoops were denied a Celtic clean sweep as Ross collected the manager of the year prize.

• READ MORE - PFA Scotland announce Premiership Player of the Year nominees

Brown’s previous success was nine years ago and the recognition from his fellow professionals is reward for his consistency since Rodgers arrived at Celtic in the summer of 2016.

The 32-year-old has made 53 appearances for club and country this season, although he retired from Scotland duty before Alex McLeish’s first match in charge last month.

The former Hibernian midfielder beat team-mate James Forrest, Easter Road star John McGinn and Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd to the prize.

Tierney becomes the first man to win the young player award for a third time, coming out on top amid competition from Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos and St Mirren’s on-loan Celtic winger Lewis Morgan.

Neither Brown nor Tierney were present at the awards dinner in Glasgow as they had flown out for a foreign break with their team-mates hours after a 5-0 win over Rangers wrapped up their seventh consecutive Premiership crown.

Morgan, Ayr striker Lawrence Shankland and Stirling midfielder Darren Smith won the divisional player awards.

• READ MORE - The 7 biggest Player and Young Player of the Year Award snubs