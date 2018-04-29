Mikael Lustig celebrates Celtic goal by pinching policeman’s hat

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has endeared himself to the club’s support through the years with some of his hijinks and eccentricity - and Sunday’s 5-0 drubbing over Rangers was no exception.

READ MORE - Celtic 5 - 0 Rangers: Celtic crush rivals to secure title

As Jamie Forrest spun away after scoring Celtic’s third goal just before half-time, Lustig tore forward to join the celebrations.

Before embracing Forrest he made a quick detour to pinch a hat from an unsuspecting policeman, placing it on his head for joining in the joy with Forrest and Tom Rogic.

He quickly handed back the hat to the copper, who appeared to see the funny side of the situation.

A video also circulated on social media of Lustig checking his pocket to see if Rangers winger Jamie Murphy was inside while the game was still going on.

Mikael Lustig with the policeman's hat as Celtic celebrate their third goal. Picture: Getty

READ MORE - ‘Piling on the agony’: Green Brigade welcome Rangers to Celtic Park