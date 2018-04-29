Rangers refuse to grant any interviews after 5-0 drubbing by Celtic

Rangers have refused media access to any of their players or management staff after the 5-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead.

Rangers' players are left dejected after the fourth goal. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox side were soundly beaten by their closest rivals, who wrapped up the Ladbrokes Premiership crown as a result of the victory.

Match broadcasters Sky Sports announced they would not be able to provide an interview with manager Graeme Murty in the aftermath of the game.

It was then reported by various press journalists that no post-game interviews with players would be conducted either.

SPFL rules state that clubs must send a representative up to speak to journalists in the aftermath of any league game.

Rangers sit third in the league table, three points off Aberdeen in second with three games to go.

It was reported earlier on Sunday morning that Liverpol legend Steven Gerrard has agreed to become the club’s next manager at the end of the current campaign.

