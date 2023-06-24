Spain v Scotland: Stadium confirmed for 'revenge' Euro 2024 qualifier, Pot 1 importance, Celtic v Porto

Scotland will travel to Seville for their Euro 2024 qualifier with Spain later this year, it has been confirmed.

The Spanish Football Federation, the RFEF, revealed the fixture will be played at the Estadio La Cartuja which has a capacity in excess of 57,000. In a statement, the organisation noted the match will provide “an opportunity for revenge” following Spain’s 2-0 loss at Hampden Park March. There is extra significance with the match scheduled for Thursday, October 12 which is the National Day of Spain.

It is a fixture which is set to have an impact on how Group A unfolds in pursuit of qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer. Scotland currently top the group with 12 points after beginning a qualifying campaign with four straight points for the first time in the national team’s history. Due to their involvement in the Nations League semi-final and final, Spain have played two games, winning one meaning Steve Clarke’s men have amassed more points than the rest of the group combined.

As things stand, Scotland are on course to finish top of the group, giving themselves a shot at being a Pot 1 team when the draw for Euro 2024 is held in December. Spain will know they will likely have to win the rest of their fixtures, including the Scotland clash, to top the group.

It will be the 11th time the Spanish national team have played at the Estadio La Cartuja, formerly the Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla. It is part of an agreement the RFEF have with the Regional Government of Andalusia, to bring 24 matches to the region between 2021 and 2025. The stadium hosted the country’s 6-0 Nations League win over Germany in 2020 plus four matches at Euro 2020. It was also the location for 2003 UEFA Cup final between Celtic and Porto, the stadium predominantly filled by the Scottish support.

Meanwhile, the RFEF also confirmed the country’s Under-21 side will play Scotland in the Estadio de La Victoria in Jaén, a city in Andalusia. The pair have been drawn in Group B alongside Belgium, Kazakhstan, Hungary and Malta. The game is scheduled to be played on September 12.