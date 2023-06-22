Euro 2024: How Scotland fans can get tickets, when they go on sale, key dates, draw, host cities, final

Scotland are closing in on automatic qualification for Euro 2024 after winning the first four games of their qualifying campaign.

The latest win saw the Scots defeat Georgia at a soaking wet Hampden Park, a match which was suspended for a lengthy period due to the amount of rainfall on the pitch and was ten minutes away from being called off. Steve Clarke’s men now have a near 99 per cent chance of reaching the tournament to be held in Germany next summer by finishing in the top two in their group.

Here is everything you need to know about Scotland, qualification and the tournament itself…

What is Scotland’s current position?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the win over Georgia, Scotland sit top of Group A with 12 points having also defeated Cyprus, Spain and Norway. They will play each team once more:

Cyprus (A) – Friday, September 8

Spain (A) – Thursday, October 12

Georgia (A) – Thursday, November 16

The Olympiastadion in Berlin will host the Euro 2024 final. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Norway (H) – Sunday, November 19

What do Scotland need to do to qualify?

The teams finishing in the top two of each group qualify for Euro 2024. Scotland have already secured a play-off place as a back up after winning their Nations League group but should not need it. Realistically, with four wins from four already, and Norway, Spain and Georgia all playing each other, a win over Cyprus in September would just about do it. If Scotland were to beat Cyprus, coupled with Spain beating Georgia and then, in the midweek when Scotland don’t have a qualifying fixture, Norway and Georgia draw, Scotland would qualify.

Scotland will be looking to qualify as group winners with Spain the likely competition for that spot.

When is Euro 2024?

The tournament in Germany takes place between Friday, June 14 and Sunday, July 14.

What is the format?

The 24 teams which qualify will be split into six groups of four. The teams finishing first and second in each group will progress to the last 16, as well as the four third-placed teams with the best record.

When will matches be played?

Germany will play in the opening match in Munich on June 14, while Berlin's Olympiastadion will host the final on July 14. Scotland won't know their fixture dates until the draw is made. However, there will be games played on every day between June 14 and July 14 except for June 27 and 28 and July 3, 4, 7, 8 and 11-13

When is the draw?

The draw will take place in Hamburg on Saturday, December 2. The teams will be seeded as per the overall European Qualifiers rankings. As things stand, Scotland are one of only four teams with a 100 per cent record, alongside France, England and Portugal.

Where will the games be played?

There are ten host cities: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, October 3.

How to buy tickets?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad