Scotland are, to quote captain Andy Robertson, within touching distance of qualifying for Euro 2024 after Tuesday night's 2-0 win over Georgia.

As things stand, Steve Clarke’s men are one of only four teams with a 100 per cent record and one of three to have won their first four games. Qualification could be confirmed in September’s international break. The team travel to Cyprus before playing England in a friendly. A Scotland win, combined with Spain beating Georgia and then Norway and Georgia drawing would confirm a group stage place.

According to We Global Football, Scotland have a 98.88 per cent chance of finishing in the top two spots, therefore qualifying automatically. It is worth remembering that should the unthinkable happen – albeit plenty of Scotland fans will be thinking it – and the team don’t finish in the top two they would still have a play-off spot after winning their Nations League group.

Pot 1 hope

In short, Scotland and the Tartan Army really can start planning for a summer jaunt to Germany next year with the ticket portal opening in October. The focus can even switch to what Pot the national team goes into in December's draw. Of the ten group winners from qualification, the five with the best record join Germany in Pot 1, while the five remaining group winners will be joined by the runner-up with the best record in Pot 2.

Prior to the win over Georgia, We Global Football projections gave Scotland a 45.9 per cent chance of being a Pot 2 side and a 21.9 per cent chance of being in Pot 1. After the victory the projections have changed. While the chance of going into Pot 2 has decreased to 43.4 per cent, the chance of being in Pot 1 has increased significantly to 36.8 per cent.

Scotland won’t know the dates, opposition and location of their games until the draw on December 2 in Hamburg. However, with the Euro 2024 schedule it is possible to narrow down the possible options of where their games could take place.

Scotland are ever so close to qualification for Euro 2024. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

If Scotland earn Pot 1 status the options would be*:

(Group) B (Pot) 1: Berlin, Gelsenkirchen, Dusseldorf

C1: Stuttgart, Munich, Cologne

D1: Hamburg, Berlin, Dortmund

E1: Frankfurt, Cologne, Stuttgart

F1: Dortmund, Dortmund, Hamburg

*Germany as hosts take the A1 slot.

If Scotland earn Pot 2 status the options would be:

A2: Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart

B2: Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig

C2: Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Munich

D2: Hamburg, Leipzig, Berlin

E2: Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt