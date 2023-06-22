It was a historic result for the national team. Following wins over Cyprus, Spain and Norway, it is the first time ever the country has started a qualifying campaign with four wins. While the match didn't finish until after 11pm due to a suspension of the game caused by the Glasgow rainfall, it was a result worth waiting for. Robertson may well have been underplaying it when he said the team were within touching distance, that's how close Scotland are to next summer’s tournament in Germany.
As things stand, Steve Clarke’s men are one of only four teams with a 100 per cent record and one of three to have won their first four games. Qualification could be confirmed in September’s international break. The team travel to Cyprus before playing England in a friendly. A Scotland win, combined with Spain beating Georgia and then Norway and Georgia drawing would confirm a group stage place.
According to We Global Football, Scotland have a 98.88 per cent chance of finishing in the top two spots, therefore qualifying automatically. It is worth remembering that should the unthinkable happen – albeit plenty of Scotland fans will be thinking it – and the team don’t finish in the top two they would still have a play-off spot after winning their Nations League group.
Pot 1 hope
In short, Scotland and the Tartan Army really can start planning for a summer jaunt to Germany next year with the ticket portal opening in October. The focus can even switch to what Pot the national team goes into in December's draw. Of the ten group winners from qualification, the five with the best record join Germany in Pot 1, while the five remaining group winners will be joined by the runner-up with the best record in Pot 2.
Prior to the win over Georgia, We Global Football projections gave Scotland a 45.9 per cent chance of being a Pot 2 side and a 21.9 per cent chance of being in Pot 1. After the victory the projections have changed. While the chance of going into Pot 2 has decreased to 43.4 per cent, the chance of being in Pot 1 has increased significantly to 36.8 per cent.
Scotland won’t know the dates, opposition and location of their games until the draw on December 2 in Hamburg. However, with the Euro 2024 schedule it is possible to narrow down the possible options of where their games could take place.
If Scotland earn Pot 1 status the options would be*:
(Group) B (Pot) 1: Berlin, Gelsenkirchen, Dusseldorf
C1: Stuttgart, Munich, Cologne
D1: Hamburg, Berlin, Dortmund
E1: Frankfurt, Cologne, Stuttgart
F1: Dortmund, Dortmund, Hamburg
*Germany as hosts take the A1 slot.
If Scotland earn Pot 2 status the options would be:
A2: Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart
B2: Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig
C2: Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Munich
D2: Hamburg, Leipzig, Berlin
E2: Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
F2: Dortmund, Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen