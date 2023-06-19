The Scotland qualification record which will be broken with a win over Georgia - 151 years, five in row in 1995

Later this year Scotland will host England at Hampden Park in, as the Scottish FA put it, “a special 150th Anniversary Heritage Match to mark the first meeting between the two sides in 1872”.

How fitting it would be if they did so in the same year the country set a new record. It is one which could be set on Tuesday night in Mount Florida. Saturday evening’s remarkable come-from-behind win over Norway in Oslo equalled the best ever start to a qualification process of three successive wins for either a World Cup or European Championship. Scotland have never achieved four consecutive wins to begin a qualifying campaign.

The previous time the national team began with three wins was for Euro 2008 when Faroe Islands, Lithuania and then, famously, France were all defeated in 2006. Scotland travelled to Ukraine for the fourth but fell to a 2-0 loss in what turned out to be a campaign of glorious failure.

This time, with Cyprus, Spain and Norway all put to one side in very different circumstances, Georgia are the opponents. And, thankfully, Scotland don’t need to travel to Tbilisi, a city which still sends shivers down the back of many of the Tartan Army. The Georgians, who have themselves amassed a fine group of players and sit second in the group, travel to Glasgow where they will be met by around 50,000 partisan home fans that now truly believe in this Scotland side and are already preparing themselves for a trip to Germany next summer. A win will not only put Scotland in even greater command of the group, opening up an eight-point gap, but ensure history is made with four consecutive wins to begin a qualifying campaign for the very first time.

When it comes to the longest winning run in qualification, it currently stands at five and was achieved in 1995 in Euro 96 qualifying. Scotland defeated San Marino, Faroe Islands, Greece, Finland and San Marino again. With Cyprus up next after Georgia there is a great opportunity to equal that run. To beat it, Scotland would then have to win against Spain away from home.