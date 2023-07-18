Scottish transfers: Celtic signing policy, Hibs loan hope, Moult's SPFL return, ex-Rangers man in demand

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been talking about signings, while Hibs boss Lee Johnson is hoping to land Will Fish on loan once more.

Louis Moult, who has been linked with Dundee United, spent part of last season on loan at Motherwell.

We run you through some of the main transfer stories this Tuesday morning …

‘Money there’ for Celtic – but patience required

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says there is money to make more signings this summer but cautioned against the club spending significant fees on players. Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio have already arrived at Celtic Park, while South Korean duo Yang Hyun-jun and Kweon Hyeok-kyo are also expected to sign in the coming days. Speaking from the team’s tour of Japan, Rodgers said: “Yes, there’s money there, but it doesn’t always mean if you spend £9million or £10m you are going to get a top player. There might be someone within your academy or someone at £2m or £3m that can become a £20m or £30m player. My strength is development and I’ve working closely with the people here to improve the squad.”

Wright closing in on Turkish move

Out-of-favour Rangers forward Scott Wright is set to leave the club in the coming days, with a move to Turkish club Pendikspor in the offing. The newly-promoted Super Lig club are bolstering their squad for the summer and the 25-year-old former Aberdeen player is expected to fly over to Istanbul to seal a move. A fee of £500,000 has been mooted.

Former Rangers man in demand

Ex-Rangers loanee Amad Diallo is being chased by a number of clubs in England, according to reports. The young Ivorian spent part of the 2021/22 season on loan at Ibrox, before having an excellent spell – again on loan from Man Utd – at Sunderland last season. That form has prompted Burnley, Leicester and Sheffield United to make enquiries.

Hibs still hopeful on Fish deal

Hibs manager Lee Johnson remains confident that he will land defender Will Fish on a second loan spell from Manchester United. The 20-year-old centre-half impressed last year at Easter Road and is part of the United squad preparing to play Lyon at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Wednesday. It is anticipated he will remain in Edinburgh and join up with Hibs afterwards and Johnson, who has let midfielder Nohan Kenneh join Shrewsbury on loan, said: “We’re in constant contact with Manchester United and I am in constant contact with Will himself. I’m very positive about that one. But until it is signed, sealed and delivered it’s not one I can guarantee is going to happen.”

Ex-Motherwell man linked with Dundee United

Former Motherwell striker Louis Moult could return to Scottish football this summer, with Louis Moult a reported transfer target for Dundee United. Tangerines manager Jim Goodwin is in need of reinforcements in his forward line, with Tony Watt his only senior striker following the departure of Steven Fletcher. Moult, 31, returned to Fir Park for a second loan spell last season, but it was curtailed by injury. United are in action against Partick Thistle tonight in what is a must-win Viaplay Cup clash against fellow Championship outfit Partick Thistle.

McCoist’s TV dates confirmed

It has been confirmed that Ally McCoist will be part of the TNT Sports team for the upcoming season. The former Scotland and Rangers striker, who is a popular pundit, will take on a key role with the broadcaster alongside presenter Laura Woods for their European football coverage.

