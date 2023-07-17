Hibs transfers: Nohan Kenneh Shrewsbury exit explained - with more work required 'in and out'

Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh spent the second half of last season on loan at Ross County.

Kenneh joined Hibs last summer from Leeds United, but struggled to nail down a regular first-team place and spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow Premiership club Ross County, helping the Staggies avoid relegation. He was part of the Hibs squad that was in Marbella last week on a training camp and was utilised in defence and midfield during friendlies against FC Europa and Bournemouth. However, Johnson has decided that moving to the Salop, who play in England’s League One, will develop the Liberian further.

“We believe this loan move is the perfect step for Nohan at this point in his career, in a challenging and physical division,” said Johnson. “We will keep a close eye on his performances, and hope this furthers his development even more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad