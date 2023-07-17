Hibs transfers: Nohan Kenneh Shrewsbury exit explained - with more work required 'in and out'

Kenneh joined Hibs last summer from Leeds United, but struggled to nail down a regular first-team place and spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow Premiership club Ross County, helping the Staggies avoid relegation. He was part of the Hibs squad that was in Marbella last week on a training camp and was utilised in defence and midfield during friendlies against FC Europa and Bournemouth. However, Johnson has decided that moving to the Salop, who play in England’s League One, will develop the Liberian further.
“We believe this loan move is the perfect step for Nohan at this point in his career, in a challenging and physical division,” said Johnson. “We will keep a close eye on his performances, and hope this furthers his development even more.”
The departure of Kenneh will free up a wage as Johnston continues to shape his squad for the upcoming season. Despite the arrival of five new players – goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Max Boruc, defender Jordan Obita, midfielder Dylan Levitt and forward Adam Le Fondre – Hibs are keen to add more players, with another striker one of the priorities. “I have been really happy with our recruitment this year,” Johnston said. “The whole squad is starting to build, there is still work to be done, with both ins and out. But every decision is made with the intention of improving the team, the squad and enabling young players to progress.”