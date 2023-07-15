Celtic new signing confirmed as club post official farewell message to star

The news was announced by the South Korean club in a social media post on Saturday morning. The 21-year-old becomes Celtic's third summer signing since the return of Brendan Rodgers as manager for a second spell following the arrivals of Marco Tilio and Odin Thiago Holm.

Negotiations have been ongoing for a number of weeks between the two clubs with Gangwon keen to hold onto K-League's Young Player of the Year until their season finished in November. But the persistence of both Celtic and the player has paid off with Yang set to join up with his new Parkhead team-mates in time for the pre-season trip to Japan next week.

A Gangwon statement read: "Yang Hyun-jun's transfer to Celtic has been confirmed. There is a goodbye to Yang after today's game, everyone please stay with us until the end."

Gangwon FC have confirmed the transfer of winger Yang Hyun-jun to Celtic.

Yang, who was the subject of a transfer bid from Minnesota in the MLS last year, recently said: “It is an opportunity that does not come easily (to join Celtic). I told the CEO, general manager, and coach that I wanted to advance. Europe is said to be easier to adapt to in the summer. Of course, the team is in a difficult situation, but when an offer came from the United States last season, the goal was to go to Europe.

"So I didn't go to America and stayed with the team. Also, if an offer comes from Europe, the club said they would actively help. Celtic is a good offer, so I want to go. I have to do my best as a member of Gangwon. But I think the desire to go will still be there.

“I want to go to Celtic this summer. I hope Gangwon will allow me to transfer. If the transfer fee isn’t enough, I’ll even give my salary.”