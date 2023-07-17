Rangers transfers: Forward set to leave, fresh interest in Glen Kamara, Morgan Whittaker lands new club

Scott Wright is closing in on a move from Rangers to the Turkish Super Lig.

The newly-promoted Super Lig outfit identified the former Aberdeen man as a player who can help them become established in the Turkish top flight and The Sun reports that a £500,000 fee has been agreed with Rangers for his services. Following the arrivals of forward Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and Abdallah Sima, Wright has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox and with manager Michael Beale keen to trim his squad ahead of the season starting next month, Wright’s exit would free up wages and bring in cash to help sign more players.

Rangers continue to be linked with Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo, LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes and Feyenoord forward Danilo. Beale has undergone a radical overhaul of his squad, with goalkeeper Jack Butland, defenders Dujon Sterling and Leon Balogun plus midfielder Kieran Dowell all arriving during the current transfer window.

Another Rangers player who could be on the move is midfielder Glen Kamara. The Finn has not been a regular starter under Beale and multiple reports claim that the former Dundee man is being monitored by Besiktas and Leeds United, who are reinforcing their squad under new manager Daniel Farke following relegation from the English Premier League.