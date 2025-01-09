Ex-SPFL striker 'agrees terms' on mammoth £17million transfer to Euro giants
Ex-Motherwell striker Mika Biereth is set to become one of the most expensive signings of the January window, just one year on from his successful loan spell at Fir Park.
The Danish under-21 international was a big success for Motherwell after joining the Scottish Premiership side from Arsenal on a season-long in August 2023, hitting six goals in 15 appearances before being recalled by the Gunners early, who then allowed him to move to Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old striker was just as successful in Europe, bagging nine goals in 22 appearances, which prompted Die Schwoazn to stump up a fee of £4million to make his move permanent last summer. Biereth has caught fire upon his permanent switch to Sturm Graz though, bagging 15 goals in just 22 games this season.
His impressive form has resulted in him becoming one of the hottest properties on the market, with the ex-Motherwell man reportedly catching the eye of a number of top European clubs. One club appear to have jumped to the front of the queue for his signature though.
An injury to another former Arsenal striker - Folarin Balogun - has resulted in Champions League outfit Monaco launching a bid for Biereth as they search for a replacement for the USA international, who underwent shoulder surgery in December. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old Danish striker has ‘accepted all conditions’ on a transfer to French giants AS Monaco after a goal-laden first half of the season, and the two clubs are said to have been locked in negotiations over a fee for the player this week.
Alongside Romano’s report, journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims Monaco have submitted an offer ‘above €15 million’, with bonuses and a potential re-sale clause set to be included in the deal, though Sturm Graz are believed to be holding out for a fee of closer to €20million (approximately £17million).
