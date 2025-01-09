The former Scottish Premiership striker is set to be one of the biggest transfers on the January window.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Motherwell striker Mika Biereth is set to become one of the most expensive signings of the January window, just one year on from his successful loan spell at Fir Park.

The Danish under-21 international was a big success for Motherwell after joining the Scottish Premiership side from Arsenal on a season-long in August 2023, hitting six goals in 15 appearances before being recalled by the Gunners early, who then allowed him to move to Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old striker was just as successful in Europe, bagging nine goals in 22 appearances, which prompted Die Schwoazn to stump up a fee of £4million to make his move permanent last summer. Biereth has caught fire upon his permanent switch to Sturm Graz though, bagging 15 goals in just 22 games this season.

Mika Biereth celebrates his goal for Sturm Graz against Lille in the the UEFA Champions League. | AFP via Getty Images

His impressive form has resulted in him becoming one of the hottest properties on the market, with the ex-Motherwell man reportedly catching the eye of a number of top European clubs. One club appear to have jumped to the front of the queue for his signature though.

An injury to another former Arsenal striker - Folarin Balogun - has resulted in Champions League outfit Monaco launching a bid for Biereth as they search for a replacement for the USA international, who underwent shoulder surgery in December. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old Danish striker has ‘accepted all conditions’ on a transfer to French giants AS Monaco after a goal-laden first half of the season, and the two clubs are said to have been locked in negotiations over a fee for the player this week.