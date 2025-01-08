The Rangers head coach offered the latest update on his injured stars ahead of the game against Dundee tomorrow.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement believes the recent spate of injuries at Ibrox has affected his side’s form ahead of tomorrow night’s Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee.

The Belgian boss saw his team twice drop the lead against Hibs at the weekend as they drew 3-3 at Easter Road. Now 13 points behind Celtic at the top of the table, Rangers go into Thursday’s night game at Dens Park desperate to take all three points following a three game winless run on the road.

“We were very disappointed after the Hibs game,” the Rangers boss told Sky Sports. “We played a good game, played good football and scored three really good goals. But then we conceded two goals from set-pieces, which I am not happy with, losing those types of duels. We have the penalty story also. Clearly afterwards, everyone who was a footballer before said it was not a penalty, and that was feeling also.

“At the end, you lose two points. If you win that game 3-2, or 3-1, you can have a really good feeling about the football the team played, and an away victory against a team against a team who is performing really well over the last few weeks. Now it is disappointment and moving onto the next game, and to do better and take the three points.”

Rangers have a number of injury worries ahead of the visit to Dundee this week. | PA

A 2-1 defeat at St Mirren on boxing day was followed up by a 2-2 draw with Motherwell just days later, and while an impressive 3-0 win over Ibrox brought some respite, the pulsating draw at Hibs last weekend saw Rangers’ age-old problems rear their head and Clement admits his squad is being stretched.

“At the beginning of the season, we had a lot of players who had to adapt to a new club and all the principles. We struggled more to keep a balance in the team, whereas later on we had a good balance in the team and were getting a lot of clean sheets, but were struggling more to create open chances - that has been better the last two months, we have created a lot of chances but we’ve now got a lot of injuries, with five maybe six in the defence. There’s not one team in the world that keeps real stability that way.

“It is creating stability again with new players, young players, some who will play for the first time at this level. So that is a challenge now, the positive is that these guys get a chance to show themselves and get the experience - and sometimes you get positive surprises, and that is what we want from that.”

Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, John Souttar and Dujon Sterling have all picked up in injuries in recent weeks, and Clement admits his rearguard is growing more threadbare by the week, as he offered the latest update on his injured stars. “We still will miss Jack, miss Tav (James Tavernier), Kasanwirjo, Balogun and John Souttar. We will see about Dujon Sterling tomorrow, but it is still a doubt.

Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart is set to update fans on the club’s transfer plans in the coming days.

"The new CEO will come out in the next couple of days to give more explanation around the plans for January and the future for the club.