Here are all the latest Scottish transfer headline this Friday morning.

Rangers talks ‘break down’

Rabbi Matondo’s projected move to Coventry City from Rangers has fallen through, after Sky Sports revealed talks over a loan move had ‘broken down’ yesterday. The Welsh winger has been strongly linked to a departure in the last week, and has been linked with Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and former club Schalke 04. With rumours swirling around his future, Matondo has not been involved in the Rangers squad for the club’s last two games, while he ineligible for last night’s Europa League game at Manchester United.

Reports on Wednesday has claimed that the EFL Championship side were close to completing a deal that would see Matondo arrive on a loan deal, with Frank Lampard’s side having an option to purchase the player permanently in the summer if they chose to do so. However, it appears the player will instead remain in Glasgow for the time being, after it was reported the two clubs had not been able to agree on the bonuses involved in the deal.

Rabbi Matondo has made just two league starts for Rangers this season. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Hibs midfielder update

Hibs boss David Gray has opened up on the future of on loan Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis, after the playing revealed he was ‘loving’ his time at Easter Road last week. The Australian is into his second loan spell with the club, and has performed excellently in recent weeks, leading fans to wonder whether a permanent deal for the 21-year-old could be on the cards in the summer.

With his parent club flying high in the EFL Championship, Gray revealed any move for the midfielder is likely to depend on which division the Black Cats find themselves in next summer. “Obviously he’s doing really well at the moment”, Gray told the Edinburgh News. “With Nectar, he’s obviously contracted to a Championship club. They’re doing really well as well, Sunderland, so a lot will probably depend on what happens with them. They have aspirations to try and get promoted to the Premier League. He’s still there next season, so what does that look like for Nectar? There are loads of ifs and buts on how that can change moving forward.”

Hibs midfielder Nectar Triantis. | SNS Group

Dundee transfer update

Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits that defender Jordan McGhee could depart the club in the coming months after revealing he has been contacted by to Motherwell over a potential move. The defender has been ruled out with injury in recent weeks and finds himself out of contract in the summer at Dens Park, and that has led to interested parties making enquiries over his services. “Motherwell made contact saying they intended to speak to Jordan and they’ve got every right to do that,” the Dens boss confirmed. Jordan’s in the last six months of his contract but as far as I’m concerned, Jordan’s still a Dundee player and he’s got a pivotal part to play in the final part of the season.”

Docherty also revealed the club may dip their toes in the transfer market further, despite already making four new additions in January already with the arrival of Aaron Donnelly, Imari Samuels, Cesar Garza and Victor Lopez. “We’ve got a recruitment meeting after press today, so we’ll discuss things. See where we can maybe bolster the squad. So mibbes aye, mibbes no” said the Dundee boss.

Tony Docherty could look to add more players to his Dundee squad this January. | SNS Group

Motherwell confirm deal

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has completed the loan signing Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe, who has agreed a deal with the club until the end of the season. The 25-year-old was recalled from a loan St Mirren at the start of the transfer window, after featuring in 26 games for Paisley outfit, and has now make a quick return to the Scottish Premiership by sealing a transfer to the SMiSA Stadium. "I'm delighted to make the move to Motherwell," Balcombe told the club’s official website. "One thing I noticed when I was playing for St Mirren was the competitiveness of the league and the atmosphere at most stadiums. This is a great opportunity for me to come back and do it again."

Fir Park boss Kettlewell was equally as delighted to secure a deal for the stopper, adding: “I'm really pleased to welcome Ellery to the club. We've not had our issues to seek with regards to injuries within the goalkeeping department. Ellery has played plenty of football this season in this league, so he won't need a settling-in period."

The ex-St Mirren goalkeeper has joined Motherwell. | Getty Images

Celtic ‘talks’ with £10m-rated starlet

Celtic have ramped up their efforts to strengthen their squad for the second-half of the season after ‘holding initial talks’ over one of their key transfer targets. With the £10million sale of star striker Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes expected to be completed imminently, and the return of former favourite Jota due shortly afterwards, the cogs in Celtic’s transfer window wheel are really beginning to turn.