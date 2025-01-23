Rangers suffered late heartache in the Europa League when Bruno Fernandes scored in stoppage time to give Manchester United a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Substitute Cyriel Dessers looked to have rescued a vital point and a guaranteed place in the play-offs with a late strike, only for Fernandes to net in the second minute of stoppage time with a cool volley. United had earlier taken the lead at the start of the second half when Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland punched a Christian Eriksen corner into his own net.

It was an explosive end to a match that had bubbled away beforehand. Man Utd had a goal disallowed in the first half when Matthijs de Ligt’s header was ruled out for an infringement by Leny Yoro, while Rangers had chances through Nicolas Raskin, Ridvan Yilmaz and Hamza Igamane. Despite an entertaining first half, both teams went in level at the break.

Rangers suffered injuries to senior players such as Leon Balogun, Connor Barron and Vaclav Cerny after the interval and then suffered a cruel blow with the winner. However, Rangers are in the play-off round but are now unlikely to land a top-eight spot even if they beat USG next week.

We give all the players a mark out of ten for their performance at Old Trafford.

Altay Bayindir Solid performance from the Turk, dealing with everything that was thrown at him by Rangers' attackers until the late leveller. 7 | AFP via Getty Images

Jack Butland Back in the team against his former club after internal bleed over festive spell. Had a horror moment when slicing a punch into his own net from a corner kick on 52 minutes like a groggy boxer. Such a costly error. Did make smart saves either side of that. 4 | Getty Images

Leny Yoro Back in the United starting XI six months on from making his debut against Rangers at Murrayfield. His foul on Propper stopped United taking the lead. Largely untroubled but came off for Tyrell Malacia on 55 minutes. 6 | Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt Was unlucky not to open the scoring in the first half when his header was ruled out for an infringement. Defended well enough but was replaced by Harry Maguire at the break. 6 | Getty Images