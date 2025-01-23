Ben Kensell leaves Hibs after chequered reign at Easter Road as club begin search for replacement

Club and CEO mutually agree to part company

Hibs have parted company with their chief executive Ben Kensell, the Easter Road club have announced.

The former Norwich City chief operating officer, who also held roles at Arsenal and Charlton Athletic, joined the Edinburgh side on 2021 and leaves after a chequered tenure at Hibs.

Kensell has overseen the departure of four different managers in Jack Ross, Sean Maloney, Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery in the space of four years, while Hibs posted a loss of £3.9million in its last set of accounts. Under his watch, the highest Hibs finished in the top flight of Scottish football was fifth, when they subsequently reached the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.

Ben Kensell arrived at Hibs in 2021. | SNS Group

While Kensell overhauled the club’s hospitality set-up and introduced current shareholder Black Knight Football to the table, he was a divisive figure within the fanbase, with supporters calling for his departure as recently as last month when the club was struggling at the wrong end of the Premiership. Recruitment was a particular bone of contention under Kensell’s reign, with expensive purchases such as Jair Tavares and Harry McKirdy not making a tangible impact at Easter Road

Hibs have now broken into the top six of the league after Kensell and the board decided to give head coach David Gray more time to turn Hibs’ fortunes around. With the club in more solid place on the pitch, it is understood that owner Ian Gordon instigated the conversations with Kensell surrounding his future and eventual exit at the turn of the year.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Hibs wrote: “Hibernian FC today confirms the departure of chief executive Ben Kensell. Kensell joined in July 2021 and helped the club evolve significantly.

“During his tenure, Hibernian FC increased its commercial revenue and overall turnover. Kensell was instrumental in the delivery of the Easter Road Stadium infrastructure investment project which now delivers a first-class matchday experience. He also played an integral role introducing Black Knight Football to Hibernian FC - a first of its kind of partnership in Scottish football.”

Kensell was also a supportive figure to club owners Kit and Ian Gordon after the passing nearly two years ago of Ron Gordon, who brought the Englishman to Easter Road. The family paid tribute to the “positive strides” that they say Hibs have made during his time in Edinburgh.

Ben Kensell's work has been noted by the Gordon family. | SNS Group

On Kensell’s departure, the Gordon family commented: “We’d like to thank Ben for all his hard work and leadership over the last three-and-a-half-years, and we will be forever grateful for the support he provided our family after Ron’s passing. As a club, we have made positive strides forward under Ben’s guidance, and he will be leaving the club in a better place.

"We’re always looking at the future of the club, and after discussions with Ben, we mutually decided that it was the right time to part ways. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

