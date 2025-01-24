'Future of Rangers': Teenage dreams after Man Utd display as fans given ultimate tribute

Performances of Rice and Curtis are huge fillip for Clement

Rangers manager Philippe Clement paid tribute to his injury-ravaged squad as they came so close to landing a point away at Manchester United.

A stoppage-time winner from Bruno Fernandes cancelled out Cyriel Dessers’ late equaliser and put Rangers’ hopes of finishing in the top eight of the Europa League in jeopardy. However, they are assured at least a play-off place, sitting in 13th place on 11 points with one game left against Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox next week.

Clement underlined the fortitude of his team after an exacting night in Manchester. Rangers finished with two 18-year-olds and two 21-year-olds on the pitch as well as Nico Raskin, who is 23.

Findlay Curtis came on for Rangers as a second-half substitute. | Getty Images

Bailey Rice came on and at half time and he was joined by fellow teenager Findlay Curtis, who replaced the injured Vaclav Cerny on the hour mark. Winger Ross McCausland, 21, also came on at the interval to replace Leon Balogun, with James Tavernier switching to centre-half. Another 21-year-old Leon King took to the pitch late on.

Clement paid particular attention to Rice and Curtis. “They're only 18-years-old, they never played at the highest level and to come on this pitch and also to be brave…" he said. " A lot of congratulations towards them but also towards the staff who prepared them the last weeks, months, years in the club and also to the senior players who create a very good environment for the young guys to come on the pitch. It's a massive experience for them.

“They're both, for me, very talented players for the future of Rangers. They're not ready yet to be starting XI all the time, that's also clear, but they have the right mentality. They will become starting XI players for the future I think.”

The Ibrox side’s injury worries are unrelenting, with eight first-team regulars absent from last night’s squad. Although not only of those unavailable are due to injury – Mohamed Diomande was suspended – Clement saw two more players added to the list, with Connor Barron and Balogun forced off at half time. Although the Belgian said he was disappointed with the result, he was proud of the way his team handled the circumstances and reacted to the loss of the opening goal, when goalkeeper Jack Butland punched the ball into his own net from a corner. “Jack saved us a few times in the second half, so that's the life of a goalkeeper,” noted Clement.

“I'm also very proud of what the team did today,” he added. “It’s sticking to the plan, following the tactics all the way, and, also with really young players coming on the pitch, staying with that (plan). We had to make two changes in half-time, putting players in positions that they normally don't play. There were so many circumstances, but the team stayed compact, they stayed well-organised and they stayed brave on the ball because we created enough chances.

“In the first half we had the best chances to take the lead,” he added. “In the second half we went behind when Manchester (United) was playing better than us. But we didn't stop having the belief and we continued playing and going for this goal, which we made in a really good way (from Cyriel Dessers). So then it's really disappointing to take, the second goal at the end.”

Rangers' Bailey Rice challenges for the ball against Man Utd's Kobbie Mainoo. | Getty Images

“Eight players who could be starting in the eleven were not here today,” he said. “With really young lads coming on the pitch and throwing themselves for the colours of the club. Also the other experienced guys around them supporting them all the way. So those are very positive signs also.”

The Belgian made a point of praising the away fans, who stayed with the team throughout despite the disappointment of conceding the opener in such cheap fashion and then, after Dessers had scored a brilliant equaliser with two minutes left, watching Fernandes secure a last-gasp winner.