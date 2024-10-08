The 24/25 Scottish Premiership table makes for intriguing reading as the league takes it second international break of the season.
While Celtic’s unbeaten start has been impressive, Brendan Rodgers’ side were expected to be sitting near the top of the table at this stage in proceedings. However, few could have expected Aberdeen matching them stride for stride with a 100% record of their own, with Rangers languishing five points behind both in third.
At the opposite end of the table, who could have foreseen Hearts being rooted to the bottom of the league in early October, without a win and without a manager in the dugout? Elsewhere, Edinburgh neighbours Hibs are just two places above them, having won just one of their opening seven games.
But where will each team finish come the end of the campaign? Here is where every team is predicted to finish in the Scottish Premiership table come May*.
*All odds are offered William Hill and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.