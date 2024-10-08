The 24/25 Scottish Premiership table makes for intriguing reading as the league takes it second international break of the season.

While Celtic’s unbeaten start has been impressive, Brendan Rodgers’ side were expected to be sitting near the top of the table at this stage in proceedings. However, few could have expected Aberdeen matching them stride for stride with a 100% record of their own, with Rangers languishing five points behind both in third.

At the opposite end of the table, who could have foreseen Hearts being rooted to the bottom of the league in early October, without a win and without a manager in the dugout? Elsewhere, Edinburgh neighbours Hibs are just two places above them, having won just one of their opening seven games.

But where will each team finish come the end of the campaign? Here is where every team is predicted to finish in the Scottish Premiership table come May*.

1 . 12th: St Johnstone The Perthshire side are predicted to finish bottom of the pile, despite the recent appointment of Simo Valakari. They have title odds of 2500/1.

2 . 11th: Ross County The Staggies are in seventh spot currently having picked up seven points from their opening eight games. Despite that, the bookies are tipping them to be plunged into yet another relegation playoff come May, with title odds of 2000/1.

3 . 10th: Kilmarnock Despite last season's impressive fourth place finish, Killie have struggled for form in 24/25. They picked up their first win of the season against Dundee at the weekend, but are predicted to finish just above the relegation places in 10th. They have title odds of 1500/1.

4 . 9th: St Mirren The Paisley outfit are predicted to finish ninth despite being currently sitting in sixth place in Scottish Premiership. They have been given odds of 1500/1 to win the title.