'A privilege' - Forgotten man defends Celtic spell as he prepares for new venture

The midfielder joined Celtic on a pre-contract agreement in the summer of 2021.

Liam Shaw insists his decision to join Celtic was the ‘right move’ despite making just two appearances for the Scottish champions during his time in Glasgow.

Joining on a pre-contract agreement from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2021, the 23-year-old brought down the curtain on his stay at Celtic Park at the weekend, agreeing a four year deal with English League Two side Fleetwood Town, who are managed by former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam.

Making his Celtic debut in a Europa League tie against Real Betis shortly after arriving, Shaw spent the majority of his time out on loan to various different clubs. After spells with both Motherwell and Morecambe, he joined Wigan Athletic on a season long-loan last season, before finally departing on a permanent transfer on Saturday.

Despite his lack of game time, Shaw insists insists he benefitted from his time in the east end of Glasgow, as he opened up on his move to Celtic Park.

“I’m getting on a bit now being 23,” said Shaw. “I just need get my head down, play games and get my name back out there. I did play last season, but I feel great and ready to get a full season under my belt.”

“I got the phone call from my agent that Celtic were interested. It was a no brainer. A great experience. The standard of training has improved me. It was a pinch me moment [making his debut]. When I started to play I was like, I’m here now, let’s do it. I thought I did well and we won the game. An experience I’ll hold for the rest of my life.

“I don’t think you can live with regrets. It was the right move for me at that time going to Celtic and it was honestly a privilege to be part of it all. I’ve learned a lot obviously, training with those sorts of players. I’ve picked a lot of stuff up from them to put into my game.”