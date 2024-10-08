Celtic will head to Ireland for a mid-season friendly against Sligo Rovers this week. Here’s how you can watch the game live.

Celtic head to Ireland this week to face Sligo Rovers in a mid-season friendly at The Showgrounds.

Their first trip the Irish town since 1975, Celtic will be welcomed by a sold out crowd as head coach Brendan Rodgers takes his team across the Irish sea to face the League Of Ireland outfit on Wednesday.

The Celts boss has confirmed he will be in the dugout for the game, as he looks to offer a number of his side’s fringe players and up and coming youngster a chance to impress against Bit O’Red.

“I’ll be taking the team,” confirmed Rodgers. “That plan was in place a few months back. Obviously we’ll need to recover some players. But there’s going to be a number of players that need games. So it will be a mixture of our first-team players in the squad and also some of our young players, because it’s my chance to see them. But yes, we’ll go over there, always great to go back home. And then we’ll prepare them for Aberdeen.”

"When you're working at a club like Celtic you are reminded every day of its history, so it's great to be able to visit and play in Sligo, a place where the club has so many amazing links. The game takes place during the international window so it'll be a good work out for the first-team players who aren't involved with their countries that week.”

Want to catch Celtic’s friendly against the Irish side live? Here are all the details you need ahead of Sligo Rovers vs Celtic.

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers will be in the dugout at Sligo Rovers. | AFP via Getty Images

Sligo Rovers vs Celtic match details

Where: The Showgrounds, Sligo, Republic of Ireland, Wednesday 9 October. Kick-off 7.15pm.

Celtic team news

With the game taking place during international week, there are several players unavailable due to their involvement for their national teams. Greg Taylor, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston are also likely to miss the game as they recover from knocks.

How to watch Sligo Rovers vs Celtic, TV and streaming details