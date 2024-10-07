It was some weekend in the Scottish Premiership, wasn’t it?

Celtic were pushed to the end by Ross County but edged a narrow game 2-1 at Dingwall. Kilmarnock shocked everyone by scoring goals in the 86th, 88th and 94th minute to complete an astonishing win at 10-man Dundee, while Motherwell put on an impressive display to win 2-1 against Hibs at Easter Road.

Rangers eased past St Johnstone at Ibrox with a comfortable 2-0 win despite Ianis Hagi’s late red card, Dundee United continued their positive form with a 1-0 away win at St Mirren. As for Aberdeen, they weren’t at their best against Hearts, but were still able to keep the 100% record rolling on by beating Hearts 3-2 to keep the pressure on Celtic at the top.

But who were the players that deserve the plaudits for their performances at the weekend? Who were the matchwinners and heroes of the weekend?

Here are the XI players who were the best in their position this weekend, using ratings from popular statistics website FotMob and a 4-3-3 formation, using live photos from the weekend’s matches.

1 . GK: Aston Oxborough - Motherwell It's a first appearance for the Motherwell number one, who was this week's highest ranking goalkeeper at 8.6 for his performance in the 2-1 win over Hibs. He made five saves during the game.

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston - Celtic The Canadian is beginning to be a regular feature in this team - and a regular on the scoresheet! He was the highest-rated Celtic player in their 2-1 win over Ross County at 8.8, where he scored the equalising goal, won 100% of his ground duels and had a 87% passing accuracy rate.

3 . CB: Robin Propper - Rangers A summer signing from FC Twente, this is Propper's first inclusion in the team. He received a 7.9 ranking for his performance in the win over St Johnstone, where he completed the most passes in the game (75), won 100% of his tackles, 71% of his ground duels and completed 91% of his passes.