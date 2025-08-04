Here's when the Scottish Premiership transfer window will close, how a ‘deal sheet’ works on deadline day and how long clubs have left to make deals.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Premiership transfer window now has less than a month to run as clubs continue to mould their squads for the season and make those required additions ahead of the deadline.

Rangers have already been extremely active with nine signings made, though Russell Martin is hopeful of adding more after securing the services of Go Ahead Eagles winger Oliver Antman in a £4million switch on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Celtic, they have allowed flying winger Nicolas Kuhn to leave the club in an £16.5m deal to FC Como in July, but have so far only spent around £3.5m on the likes of Benjamin Nygren, Hayato Inamura and Shin Yamada. Will there be more spending to come?

Moving to the capital, Hibs have already broken their transfer record with the £1m signing of Thibault Klidje from FC Luzern, with Scotland internationalist Grant Hanley also thought to be on the verge of a free transfer move to Easter Road.

There’s also been plenty of activity across the city in Gorgie, with new Hearts head coach Derek McInnes recruiting eight new faces, the latest being Tomas Bent Magnusson.

There are a few weeks still to go though, and twists and turns are to be expected, with activity expected in the Scottish Premiership before the deadline - but when does the summer transfer window officially slam shut?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Celtic add more to their squad before the window shuts? | SNS Group

When does the Scottish transfer window close? When is transfer deadline day?

The Scottish Premiership transfer window officially opened on Monday 16 June 2025, though in a change to usual summer windows, an additional transfer window was created between 1 June and 10 June, allowing clubs involved in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup to register players.

The Scottish Premiership transfer window will officially close on Monday 1 September, at the earlier time of 7pm. This is slightly earlier than the last few windows and is aligned with many of the top European leagues.

What is a deal sheet, and how late can deals be done?

Some deals do run right up to the window closing. In this instance a ‘deal sheet’ can be submitted to the league. This means if a deal is agreed between two clubs late in the day, additional time may be given by the Scottish FA to complete and submit relevant documentation and paperwork. This can be sent to authorities to indicate the transfer agreement has been reached. This gives clubs an additional two hours to complete all remaining paperwork that would conclude the deal.

Other examples include:

League agreements: Clubs are able to agree transfer with teams from other leagues that have closed transfer windows, and then complete the deals once their own window opens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free agents: The first exception is that of free agents. If a player is without a club and available as a free agent, clubs in Scotland are able to sign and register the player without an exception.