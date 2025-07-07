Alcohol sales return to Scottish football matches for 66 fans as trial launched in cup ties

Ayr reveal pilot scheme for two matches in Premier Sports Cup

A small number of Ayr United supporters will be allowed to buy alcohol as part of a pilot scheme during two Premier Sports Cup matches later this month, the club has revealed.

The Somerset Park side have been given alcohol licences by South Ayrshire Council for the homes games against Arbroath on Saturday, July 19 and Forfar Athletic on Tuesday, July 22.

In a statement on its club website, Ayr explained that a maximum of 66 supporters aged 18 or over would be permitted to buy a ticket for £35 and be allowed stadium access through a specific gate in the Main Stand, with the option to drink up to four pints of Birra Moretti pre-match and another at half-time.

Ayr United have been granted alcohol licences for the matches against Arbroath and Forfar Athletic. | SNS Group

Excluding hospitality sections, it will be the first time ordinary football supporters are allowed to consume alcohol at a game since a ban was introduced in 1981 as a response to rioting at the previous year’s Scottish Cup final between Rangers and Celtic.

Ayr explained that their goal is “that these events will provide the SPFL and local stakeholders with comfort in the club’s ability to sell alcohol safely within the stadium”.

A statement on the Ayr website read: “Ayr United FC can confirm alcohol will be on sale at our two upcoming home Premier Sports Cup matches after the club was granted alcohol licences by South Ayrshire Council.

Four pints allowed before match

“The ticket price of £35 will give admission to a maximum of 66 supporters (minimum age 18) per match to enter the stadium through turnstile 13 and includes up to 4 pints of Moretti per person pre-match and a further pint during the half-time interval. Moretti is the only alcoholic drink provided during the test events, with soft drink alternatives available. This ticket prices also includes the match ticket.

“Alcohol will be available in the accessible area of the Main Stand to home supporters only. Serving times are: Saturday 19th July - Ayr United v Arbroath (bar open 12.30pm to 2.30pm and then re-opens at half-time interval); Tuesday 22nd July - Ayr United v Forfar (bar open 5.15pm to 7.15pm and then re-opens at half-time interval).

“The area chosen for the test events is within the current disability section. Supporters who occupy this area are also invited to purchase tickets for the pilot project, but are also able to use the current area to view the match as normal and will continue to enter through Gate G.

“Per current legislation, supporters will not be able to view the pitch whilst in the pop up bar area but it is hoped that these events will provide the SPFL and local stakeholders with comfort in the club’s ability to sell alcohol safely within the stadium. ID checks will be made at the turnstile and under 18s will not be permitted to attend the area. Tickets are non-refundable.

“We hope this initiative will add to the enjoyment of the matchday experience for supporters. We appreciate your support and will provide any necessary updates closer to the match.

“Season Ticket holders have priority access until 10am on Thursday (10th July) to purchase tickets for their season ticket seats either just the seat for the match or access to the pop-up bar too. Season Ticket holders must login to their Main Event tickets account first in order to purchase tickets. They will only have the option to purchase for their Season Ticket seat(s), they cannot choose to purchase any additional seats or change their seat during the priority window. This priority window applies to both the Arbroath match on Saturday 19th July and the Forfar match on 22nd July.

“Tickets for both matches will then go on general sale on Thursday 10th July at 10am and any season ticket seats not purchased during the priority window will be released for general sale. Any tickets remaining for the pop-up bar will also go on general sale.”

The sale of alcohol to regular-going Scottish football fans has been a source of debate for many years now - especially as rugby supporters are permitted to buy it when attending Murrayfield, the Hive Stadium and Scotstoun.

Glasgow Warriors hosted a match against Edinburgh Rugby at Hampden Park - the home of Scottish football - last December, where alcohol sales were allowed in the concourse.

