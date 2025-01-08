4 . Jack Hendry

The Scotland centre-back has barely played any football since the Euros after being left out of the Al-Ettifaq squad for the first half of the Saudi Pro League season. Only a certain number of foreign imports can be registered and head coach Steven Gerrard opted to keep the ex-Celtic man on the sidelines, making a January exit seem likely. The 29-year-old has, however, been reinstanted for the second half of the campaign which restarts this weekend after a winter break. But his recent lack of game-time could reignite rumours that saw the likes of West Ham and Fulham credited with an interest last summer. | AFP via Getty Images