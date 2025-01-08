A number of Scotland internationalists could be on the move in the January transfer window ahead of an important year for the national side.
Last summer's window saw plenty activity involving members of Steve Clarke's squad with Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour completing big moves to Napoli from Manchester United and Brighton respectively. Che Adams joined them in Serie A by moving from Southampton to Torino while Scott McKenna pitched up in La Liga with Las Palmas after leaving Nottingham Forest.
Lyndon Dykes completed a switch from Queens Park Rangers to Birmingham City while Stuart Armstrong moved across the pond to join Ryan Gauld at Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS after departing Southampton. Ryan Jack found himself in the Turkish second tier with Erokspor following his Rangers exit while Liam Cooper ended a decade at Leeds United by joining CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria.
Who else could join them in switching clubs this month? Clarke will certainly be keeping an eye on any potential transfers involving his squad ahead of a big year for Scotland with a Nations League play-off against Greece in March followed by the start of World Cup 2026 qualifiers in September.
Here are 10 Scotland players to watch in the January window...
1. Grant Hanley
The 33-year-old defender is a Steve Clarke favourite but has fallen completely out of favour at Norwich City this season, making only two starts with only one substitute appearance since August. According to reports down south, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United are both interested in signing the Scotland centre-back in January with one report even crediting Rangers with an interest as Philippe Clement hunts for defensive reinforcements to address his current injury crisis. | Getty Images
2. Ben Doak
The 19-year-old winger has already been the subject of a failed £10million bid from Crystal Palace after an impressive first half of the season on loan at Middlesbrough from Liverpool. Ipswich Town are also reportedly showing an interest but Liverpool are looking for around £25million to part company with the ex-Celtic youth. Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is keen to hold onto the emerging Scotland starlet for the remainder of the season with Doak having already registered six assists and two goals in the Championship. | Getty Images
3. Kieran Tierney
The Arsenal left-back is closing in on a sentimental return to Celtic with negotiations ongoing over a pre-contract move when his current deal expires in the summer. A January loan move back to Parkhead for the rest of the season is also possible with Tierney struggling for game-time at Arsenal since returning from injury, making only one appearance in the Carabao Cup last month. English Premier League clubs including Leicester City, Brentford, and West Ham are also interested but the lure of a return to his boyhood club appears to be the overriding factor. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images
4. Jack Hendry
The Scotland centre-back has barely played any football since the Euros after being left out of the Al-Ettifaq squad for the first half of the Saudi Pro League season. Only a certain number of foreign imports can be registered and head coach Steven Gerrard opted to keep the ex-Celtic man on the sidelines, making a January exit seem likely. The 29-year-old has, however, been reinstanted for the second half of the campaign which restarts this weekend after a winter break. But his recent lack of game-time could reignite rumours that saw the likes of West Ham and Fulham credited with an interest last summer. | AFP via Getty Images