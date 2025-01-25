Scotland star nets match-winning Serie A double as Denis Law record moves into sight

Brilliant brace ends four match run without a win

Scotland striker Che Adams scored his first Serie A double to fire Torino to a 2-0 victory over Cagliari on Friday night.

Adams struck in both halves and also hit the woodwork to earn the player of the match award and take his season's tally to eight since joining the Turin outfit last summer.

The 28-year-old is now only two goals away from equalling Denis Law's record as the highest scoring Scot in a single Serie A season. Law, who passed away last week, scored 10 times for the same club during the 1961-62 season.

Che Adams of Torino celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Serie A win over Cagliari. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Adam's brace ended a run of four consecutive draws for Torino, who move up to 11th in the table alongside Udinese on 26 points.

The former Southampton marksman opened the scoring after six minutes when he spun on the penalty spot and fired a powerful finish high into the net. His second goal after 61 minutes was more fortunate as Yann Karamoah's shot came back off the bar and Adams’ attempted rebound was deflected past the goalkeeper.

More Scots will be in Serie A action on Saturday with Napoli duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour hosting Juventus while Lewis Ferguson’s Bologna travel to Liam Henderson’s Empoli.

Elsewhere, Scotland international Scott McKenna was involved in a dramatic finish as Las Palmas claimed a last gasp point in a 1-1 draw with Osasuna in La Liga on Friday night.

The former Aberdeen and Nottingham Forest defender started his 12th successive match in the Spanish top flight but looked set to be on the losing side with his team 1-0 down and a man down as the game entered stoppage time.

Aimar Oroz had given Osasuna the lead on 53 minutes before Las Palmas were reduced to 10 men when Dario Essugo was given a red card on 72 minutes. However, the Gran Canaria side conjured up a 98th minute leveller when former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj scored with a deflected free-kick.