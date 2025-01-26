Mings comes off as Emery gives update on defender

Aston Villa suffered mixed news on the injury front ahead of Wednesday’s crunch Champions League tie with Celtic.

Scotland midfielder John McGinn came on as a substitute with ten minutes to go during their 1-1 draw on Sunday against Aston Villa, his first match since January 4 when he picked up a hamstring complaints. He is likely to feature against the Premiership leaders at Villa Park.

However, their manager Unai Emery is set to be without one of his key defenders after Tyrone Mings left the pitch in tears in the first half after injuring his knee in 10th game back after a 445-day absence with an ACL rupture - although he returned to watch the second half in cheerier mood, smiling and giving fans the thumbs up, with Emery saying initial tests show it is not a serious injury.

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings is consoled by John McGinn after his latest injury. | Getty Images

“The first tests we did, I think it is not a really bad injury or thinking it will be a long time,” Emery said on Mings. “Tomorrow we will test again and we will know how important the injury is. Hopefully not a lot.”

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old is now considered doubtful for the match against Celtic, which is a key match in Villa’s quest to finish in the top eight. Assured of a play-off berth, Villa are on 13 points and in ninth place in the standings, requiring a win to stand a chance of qualifying directly for the last 16.

Villa are already without another centre-half in Pau Torres due to injury and are expected to buy a defender before the winter transfer window closes, with former Tottenham defender Juan Foyth - currently at Villarreal, Emery’s former club - emerging as a target.

