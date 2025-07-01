Rangers deal close, Celtic eye more, new Hearts star's admission, Hibs ace tempted - transfer news

Transfer window tales involving Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and both Dundee clubs

We wrap up some of the main transfer stories in Scottish football on Tuesday morning:

Igamane exit closer

Rangers striker Hamza Igamane is reportedly edging closer to a move to Lille following prolonged discussions between the two clubs over a transfer fee.

French side Lille want Igamane to replace Jonathan David, who is leaving Les Dogues on a free transfer, with a price tag of £15 million mooted for the Moroccan. It is understood that FAR Rabat, who sold Igamane to Rangers last summer, would be due a cut of the fee.

Igamane impressed Lille scouts when scoring twice against Nice in the Europa League last term and media outlets in Morocco are reporting that discussions with Rangers have progressed significantly over the past 48 hours.

Here is the latest Scottish transfer news on Thursday morning, including Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Dundee United.

Celtic expected to land more

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is still searching for further additions despite landing Callum Osmand on a free transfer from Fulham.

The 19-year-old agreed a four-year deal with Celtic on Monday and takes Rodgers’ summer transfer total to four players after the arrivals of goalkeeper Ross Doohan, defender Kieran Tierney and forward Benjamin Nygren.

Japanese defender Hayato Inamura is very close to a move from Albirex Niigata, but it is understood that Rodgers is eyeing up more players, especially with speculation surrounding the future of German forward Nicolas Kuhn.

Celtic have completed the signing of Callum Osmand from Fulham Athletic. | SNS Group

Bushiri: I had options

Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri has admitted he had multiple options away from Easter Road as he weighed up whether to sign a new contract with the club.

The Congolese centre-half eventually penned a three-year extension with Hibs, spurning overtures from England and abroad following an excellent 2024/25 season.

“There were options,” revealed Bushiri. “I was tempted, but maybe it wasn't the right timing. Now, if a club wants me, they need to pay. But right now I'm here and I'm fully committed to the club like I've always been.”

Rocky Bushiri has signed a new three-year contract to remain at Hibs. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group) | SNS Group

United still active

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin expects more transfer business ahead of the Conference League date with FC Una Strassen, with Ferencvaros midfielder Isaac Pappoe the latest player to be linked with the Tangerines.

Goodwin has already landed goalkeeper Yevhen Kucherenko, defenders Bert Esselink and Iurie Iovu, midfielder Panutche Camará and striker Zac Sapsford to his squad for the upcoming season.

“It is still early days,” said Goodwin. “We are not finished in terms of the recruitment stage either. We have done some great business up until now and managed to get some good quality players in.”

Dundee United Manager Jim Goodwin | SNS Group

Dundee land Bees kid

Dundee have completed the signing of Brentford winger Tony Yogane on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old worked with new Dundee manager Steven Pressley at the EPL club and will join up with his new teammates for pre-season on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to be here,” said Yogane. “I just can’t wait to get started. Steven worked with me closely and looked after me, so I couldn’t say no when the opportunity came. When asked about his loan at Exeter, he said. It was good, the league was obviously tougher, a different experience, but a good experience to play that amount of games.”

New Dundee head coach Steven Pressley is unveiled to the media during a press conference at Gardyne Training Centre on Friday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Braga’s Hearts vow

New Hearts striker Claudio Braga says he has been impressed by the level of his new teammates and identified Beni Baningime as a key player in the Jambos squad.

Hearts are currently on a training camp in Spain and Braga says the level of performances in training have been high - especially from midfielder Baningime.

