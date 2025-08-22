Former Scotland starlet announces 'sudden and unexpected' retirement at age of 28

Wighton forced to call it a day after persistent knee issues

Former Hearts and Dundee striker Craig Wighton has been forced to retire from professional football due to persistent knee issues.

Wighton, 28, broke through as a teenager at Dundee and was regarded as one of the most promising forwards of his generation. Capped by Scotland right up to under-21 level, Wighton earned a move to Hearts in 2018 and was part of their squad that reached the Scottish Cup final in 2020.

He was farmed out on loan to Arbroath and Dunfermline Athletic before making the move to the Pars permanent in 2021, where he spent four years at East End Park before moving to Montrose, first on loan and then permanently this summer.

Craig Wighton was capped six times by Scotland Under-21s. | SNS Group

However, the League One side has announced that Wighton has retired with immediate effect, saying that the decision was “sudden”. Wighton required surgery to an ACL injury in 2017 and has continually had long-term pain and discomfort in his knee ever since.

A statement from Montrose read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the premature departure of Craig Wighton from Links Park, following the strikers sudden and unexpected decision to retire from the game.

“The 28-year-old forward has enjoyed an impressive, successful, and illustrious career, playing at the highest level domestically as well as representing his country at every level from U15s to U21s.

‘Craig has suffered continuous knee problems’

“Following an ACL injury in 2017, Craig has suffered continuous knee problems, increasingly effecting his ability to fully train and achieve full fitness. Hoping a move to part-time football in the summer would improve the situation, Craig has sadly found his body continues to struggle with the demands of training and playing, resulting in his love of the game waning.

“Craig broke the news of his tough decision yesterday to family, friends and the Gable Endies dressing room.

“Craig leaves the game having amassed 17 appearances for Montrose, 27 for Hearts, 92 for Dundee and 119 for Dunfermline, winning both the Championship twice and League 1, as well as featuring in the Scottish Cup Final - but he will forever be remembered around his home town of Dundee for scoring THAT derby goal, the one that relegated city rivals United in 2016.”

Craig Wighton moved from Dundee to Hearts. | SNS Group

On his decision to retire, Wighton elaborated: “Just want to thank Montrose for the short time I’ve been here, I’ve really enjoyed the changing room and appreciate how nice everyone connected to the club has been.

“This is a decision I feel like I’ve had to make as I can’t cope with the physical demands on my body any more and I can’t perform the way I want to and know that I can.

“I also want to thank the manager [Stewart Petrie] for understanding and for how well he took the news when I had the conversation - that meant a lot to me.

Wish Montrose all the best

“I wish Montrose nothing but the best for the season, I’ll be supporting the boys and have no doubt they’ll have a successful season as they are a great group of players and guys!”

Petrie added: “We are all obviously shocked and saddened by this news. Since he walked in the door in January, Craig has been the model professional with a great attitude, and super personality.

“We were obviously delighted to have got him in a Mo shirt, as his qualities and experience were there for all to see. At such a young age he had achieved so much in the game, but he was clearly dealing with a lot of pain too on a weekly basis.

“The timing of this call also speaks volumes for Craig’s selflessness, as he wanted to give us as much opportunity as possible to bring in a replacement for him.