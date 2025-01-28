Motherwell are on the lookout for a new head coach after Stuart Kettlewell made a shock departure from the club on Monday citing ‘personal abuse’ as the key factor behind his decision.

Despite leading the Fir Park club to fifth in the Scottish Premiership table, a run of just one win in their last nine matches - including a dismal 2-1 defeat to basement club St Johnstone at the weekend - had resulted in a section of the club’s fans to critique the club’s performances and recent results.

Kettlewell departs the club after 23 months in charge and in the top six of the table. But who are the leading favourites to replace him in the Fir Park dugout? Here are the latest odds*.

Owen Coyle - 6/1 The well travelled former Ross County and Queen's Park manager is currently in charge of Indian side Chennaiyin. He is an outside bet for the vacant Fir Park role.

Kevin Thomson - 11/2 The ex-Kelty Hearts head coach built up a reputation as one of Scotland's most promising up and coming coaches during his time at New Central Park. He's been out of work since leaving the club though in May 2022. Is now the time for his return to the training pitch?

Scot Gemmill - 5/1 The Scotland under-21 boss was enable to help his side break their 28-year tournament exile recently when they failed to qualify for next year's under-21 European Championships. He has never managed at club level, but is an outside bet for the Motherwell job.