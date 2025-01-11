Fans hail manager as Hibs make it seven unbeaten

From bottom of the table to top six in four short weeks. Hibs’ renaissance continued unabated with a commanding victory over Motherwell, who saw Jack Vale sent off with the last kick – literally - of the game.

Martin Boyle, who scored twice, felt the force of a cynical clip from the striker and immediately sprang to his feet to remonstrate with Vale. This brief flash of anger was jarring given the sweetness and light that has enveloped Easter Road.

As recently as the morning of 14 December, prior to their home win over Ross County, David Gray’s side were languishing at the basement. The manager was operating under what seemed like unbearable pressure and although a surprise 3-0 win at Motherwell at the end of November offered the glimpse of a revival, it still seemed very cheerless, dark and deadly in Leith.

Fast forward just a few weeks and a quiet hum of contentment greeted the final whistle as Hibs extended their unbeaten run to seven games and jumped into the top half of the table in the process. Motherwell were again dealt with very efficiently with first half goals from Boyle, who continued his run of scoring form, and Nectar Triantis, who made it two goals in a fortnight having never scored before, for anyone.

Hibs midfielder Nectar Triantis celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 over Motherwell. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Gray’s side can do little wrong at present. There was the prospect of a late rally from Motherwell after substitute Callum Slattery’s free-kick found the corner of the net, although even that proved short-lived. Stephen O’Donnell was penalised for a push on Lewis Miller shortly afterwards and Boyle did what he did six days earlier against Rangers at the same end by crashing an explosive penalty down the middle. Boyle was somewhat surprisingly given the armband at the turn of the year but he is relishing the responsibility. The skipper completed a second double in successive games from the spot with nine minutes left.

New Motherwell ‘keeper Archie Mair, signed on loan from Norwich on the morning of the match as Stuart Kettlewell sought to deal with a mini-personnel crisis, did not have an earthly. The Under-21 Scotland ‘keeper was hastily brought in after West Ham’s decision to recall Krisztian Hegyi compounded the problems caused by No 1 Aston Oxborough sustaining a thumb fracture in training.

Motherwell were also forced to recall Matthew Connelly from East Kilbride on an emergency basis to sit on the bench. Kettlewell later described the previous 48 hours as the most challenging he has known as a manager. “You find yourself at a stage yesterday afternoon where you don't have a goalkeeper to play this game,” he said.

Mair helped save the day although the 22-year-old from Turriff was powerless to prevent Hibs taking the points. “Thrown in at the deep end,” declared the Motherwell X account an hour before kick off in reference to Mair and the ‘keeper was certainly not the visitors’ problem here.

Martin Boyle opens the scoring for Hibs against Motherwell. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Although the second half failed to live up to the promise of the first as far as Hibs were concerned, a 3-1 victory during which the hosts were never put under any serious pressure until a brief period around the 75-minute mark was a good way to continue a very special year for the club. Nobody wanted to begin the year in which they celebrate their 150th anniversary having sacked one of their most beloved sons.

It’s not probably said enough in football but well played Hibs and well played the Hibs board. The fans here were hailing Gray with five minutes left. He was never going to be the target of any viciousness, even when Hibs were doing poorly, but there’s no doubt a large number of supporters wanted him out as recently as November, for his own good as much as anything else.

Credit to the Hibs directors for holding firm. The so-called dreaded vote of confidence that arrived following a 2-1 defeat to St Mirren in early November did have you fearing the worst but Gray has turned things around to the extent that Hibs can now target a European place.

They rarely looked in danger of dropping points here after the alert Boyle turned in Jordan Obita’s cross-cum-shot after 26 minutes. Onside, declared VAR. Triantis then picked up the ball after Ewan Wilson made a mess of collecting Mair’s pass. The Australian skipped past the left back before drilling home off the far post.