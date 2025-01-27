Scottish football rocked as 'exceptional' manager quits due to personal abuse and family toll

Fir Park board ‘reluctantly accept’ manager’s resignation

Motherwell are searching for a new manager after Stuart Kettlewell stepped down as boss in the wake of abuse from some of the Fir Park club’s supporters.

Kettlewell brings to an end a 23-month reign at Motherwell, leaving the team fifth in the Premiership table. His final match was Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by bottom club St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park amid a recent run of just one win in nine matches.

Despite being reasonably high up the league standings, a section of the Motherwell fanbase has taken umbrage at some of the performances and results of late. The club’s chief executive Brian Caldwell revealed that he had “no option” but to “reluctantly” accept Kettlewell’s resignation due to the toll the abuse was taking on the 40-year-old’s loved ones.

Stuart Kettlewell has resigned as Motherwell manager. | SNS Group

A statement on the Motherwell website read: “Motherwell Football Club can confirm the Club Board of Directors have very reluctantly accepted the resignation of Stuart Kettlewell today.

“Stuart approached Chief Executive Brian Caldwell on Monday morning to explain why he wished to resign. Stuart explained that some of the personal abuse was now affecting his family, to the point where they didn’t wish to attend games. As a result, he felt it would be best if he tendered his resignation.

“Since being appointed manager in February 2023, Stuart has managed 92 games overall, boasting a win percentage of 41.3%, the highest of any Motherwell manager since Stuart McCall. He guided Motherwell to safety, narrowly missing out on top-six football in his first three months in charge, collecting 30 points out of a possible 42.

“The good form ran into 2023/24, when Motherwell went ten league games without defeat, the longest run since 2010, and again, narrowly missed out on top-six football.

“This season, he guided the club back to Hampden for the first time in six years in the Premier Sports Cup and has the team sitting fifth in the league currently.

“All of this was achieved despite the sale of a number of key players for substantial transfer fees.

“The club wishes to thank Stuart for his hard work and total dedication during his time at the club. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

Caldwell added with his own statement: “It’s really sad that Stuart felt that the time was right to move on. He had an exceptional record and has generated an impressive amount of transfer income for the club.

Stuart Kettlewell's final Motherwell match was away at St Johnstone. | SNS Group

“He has been a critical factor in the development of Motherwell Academy Graduates, as well as developing young loan players during his tenure.

“When Stuart approached me, I was very disappointed to learn the effect this was having on his family and how he was feeling. No Manager, player, or club employee, every one of whom gives their all for the club, should feel this way.

“We therefore had no option but to reluctantly accept his resignation in the best interests of Stuart and his family. As a fan-owned, community-driven football club, we will always look after our own.”

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match against Saints, Kettlewell railed against some of the flak he was getting amid a ten-player injury crisis.

“There’s a lot of experts out there and a lot of people that know better than the folk that have actually walked in the shoes and experienced the trials and tribulations,” Kettlewell said last Friday.

“You get things right, you get things wrong. Have a look around Scotland at this time of year – weather conditions, pitches – it often dramatically changes from what it looks like on the first day of the season when the pitches are perfect and the sun’s shining. That has a huge bearing on football.

“I refer you back to last season. We had so many plaudits at times for how we were playing, the style of football, keeping possession, creating chances. We went 15 games and never won a game of football.

“You’re trying to find that balance between trying to entertain and winning games of football, which is always the most important thing.

“We’re nine points better off than at this stage last season and trying to entertain. And the bit that people keep forgetting about is a huge remit at this football club is to try and develop your own players, to bring players through from your academy, from loan deals, young players. Sometimes with that, there’s inconsistencies.

“I’m the first one to hold my hands up to that. But what I’m not prepared to do is become ridiculously emotional because somebody says that they don’t like the style of football or they’re not happy with a particular game. If I was in that mindset, then we’d be ripping things up every single week.

“The plan that we set out two years ago has actually been pretty fruitful for us in terms of player sales, points gained, overall records. That’s where every manager has to stand strong. You have to blank out a lot of that noise. There’s a lot of people that I respect in the game that have that experience, a lot of people that I would listen to their opinion.

Motherwell lost 2-1 to St Johnstone at the weekend. | SNS Group

“I’m not disregarding or disrespecting anybody. But it’s safe to say I’ll not be influenced by any noise or opinions from people that have never done the job and never dedicated their life to this game. I think that’s the case for all managers.”