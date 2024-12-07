Frustration for Scotland's Lewis Ferguson as Bologna chuck away big Serie A win as Che Adams' woes go on
Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson was once again left in cold storage by Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano in Serie A as I Rossoblu let a two-goal lead slip against Juventus.
Bologna captain Ferguson agreed a new contract with the club last month but after seven months on the sidelines following knee surgery, Italiano has been cautious with the Scot’s return to action, only giving him game-time in Champions League and Coppa Italia matches. He once again watched on from the bench as Bologna drew 2-2 at Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.
Bologna were ahead at the break thanks to a goal from Swiss forward Dan Ndoye and looked on course for a big win away from home when Tommaso Pobega added a second on 52 minutes. However, the hosts rallied, with Teun Koopmeiners reducing the arrears ten minutes later before young Belgian substitute Samuel Mbangula bagged the equaliser two minutes into stoppage time.
Juventus manager Thiago Motta, who was coming up against his former club for the first time after moving from Bologna in the summer, was sent to the stands early in the second half. Motta is credited with improving Ferguson’s game immeasurably last season, with the 12-cap midfielder just this week linked with AC Milan.
It was the fourth game in a row that Ferguson has been left on the bench, although the 25-year-old will hope to be involved in Europe when Bologna take on Benfica in the Champions League in Lisbon on Tuesday night. Currently on one point, their chances of reaching the play-off round are slim.
Domestically, Bologna sit eighth in the standings after the result in Turin as they try to bounce back from a slow start to the 2024/25 campaign.
Elsewhere in Serie A on Saturday, Scotland striker Che Adams’ goal drought continued as Torino were held to a 0-0 draw away at Genoa. The 28-year-old has not scored for Il Toro since September and played 69 minutes before being taken off at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
Adams’ eight-game run without a goal for his club has coincided with Torino’s own poor form, with Paolo Vanoli’s men having won just once in 11 matches across all competitions after a strong start to the season. They remain 11th in the table.
On Sunday, Scotland duo Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay will hope to be involved when league leaders Napoli host Lazio, three days after losing to I Biancocelesti in the Coppa Italia. Liam Henderson, meanwhile, will hope to kick on from posting two assists during the week for Empoli when they travel to Verona.
