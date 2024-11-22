Scotland international, 25, agrees new deal with Champions League club
There are a number of Scottish footballers plying their trade across Europe this season, and one of them won't be returning home anytime soon after agreeing a new contract.
Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson has penned a new deal with Bologna that will keep him tied to the club until June, 2028 with the option of a further year. It is the second contract extension the 25-year-old has signed since joining the Serie A club from Aberdeen in a £3million transfer in 2022.
Ferguson enjoyed an excellent campaign last season, scoring six times and providing five assists as Bologna qualified for the Champions League for the first time, earning him the Bulgarelli Number 8 Award for Serie A's best midfielder.
However, an ACL injury in April ended Ferguson's season early and denied him the chance to play for Scotland at Euro 2024 while he also missed the entire Nations League campaign.
Prior to being sidelined the former Hamilton Accies youngster was linked with some of Italy's biggest clubs including Juventus, now lead by former Bologna manager Thiago Motta.
Ferguson only returned to action this month, featuring twice off the bench, including making his Champions League debut in a 1-0 defeat to Monaco at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.
He will be pushing to make the first start of his comeback when Bologna travel to Lazio on Sunday before hosting French side LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday.
A club statement read: “Bologna FC 1909 can confirm that Lewis Ferguson has put pen to paper on a new deal until 30 June 2028, with an option for an extension for a further year.”
Comments
