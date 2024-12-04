The Scotland midfielder is a January target for the Italian giants

Scotland international Lewis Ferguson has been linked with a megabucks move this January after being identified as a key signing by a European football legend, according to reports.

The 25-year-old former Aberdeen midfielder has only recently returned to full fitness for Bologna after suffering an ACL injury in April, and captained them to the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with a 4-0 victory over Monza last night.

He completed his first full 90 minutes in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Lille in the Champions League and has only recently agreed a new long term contract with Rossoblù which will take him to the summer of 2028.

However, the Scottish international could now be set for a huge move to Serie A rivals AC Milan after he was reportedly identified as a priority by club advisor - and Swedish football legend - Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Giorgio Furlani, CEO of AC Milan interacts with club advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Ferguson, who was linked to Juventus prior to the knee injury that ruled him out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad, has been a huge success for Bologna since arriving for a reported fee of £2.5million in the summer of 2022. Captaining the side to Champions League qualification last season, he was named the best midfielder in Serie A when he was awarded the Premio Bulgarelli.

According to MilanLive.IT, Ferguson’s emergence has caught the eye of former Milan forward Ibrahimovic, who they claim will lead the club’s pursuit to sign the Scottish ace in order to solve their ongoing midfield issues. The San Siro club have performed below expectations in Serie A this season, and sit in seventh position, with head coach Paulo Fonseca thought to be desperate for midfield enforcements.

