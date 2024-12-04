Lewis Ferguson enjoys dream night as Bologna captain goes one step closer to lifting silverware
Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson edged closer to the first silverware of his career after captaining Bologna to a thumping win over Monza in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday night.
The 25-year-old midfielder completed his first 90 minutes since surgery on a knee injury in April in last week’s Champions League clash with Lille, and stepped his recovery up further by playing a further 60 minutes in last night’s 4-0 victory at Stadio Renato Dell’Ara.
Sporting the captain’s armband, Ferguson saw teammates Tommaso Pobega and Riccardo Orsolini fire the Rossoblu into a two goal lead after just 35 minutes, before young Argentinian duo Benjamín Domínguez and Santiago Castro sealed an impressive victory with strikes midway through the second-half.
The Serie A outfit are now into the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia and just two games away from a shot at glory in the Italian cup competition, having last lifted trophy 50 years ago.
He won’t be joined by fellow Scotland teammate Josh Doig though, after his Sassuolo side suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of AC Milan in the same competition. The former Hibs left-back is currently out with an injury picked up in the 4-0 win over SS Juve Stabia in October, and was forced to watch on from the stands as the second tier outfit were blown away at the San Siro.
Two early goals from from Samuel Chukwueze, followed by strikes from Tijjani Reijnders, Rafael Leão, Davide Calabria and Tammy Abraham helped Milan to a commanding 6-1 victory over Doig’s side.
