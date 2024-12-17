With the January transfer window on the horizon in the Scottish Premiership, a host of players will be wondering what the future holds for them as they enter the final six months of their contracts.

Several Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Hearts player will enter the new year knowing they are free to discuss pre-contract agreements with clubs outside of Scotland, while some clubs could eye early cut-price deals for players who are reaching the end of their deals.

Some may opt to stay, as clubs look to tie down their prized assets and others will see contract extensions activated by their respective teams, while others will depart for pastures new.

But who are the best Scottish Premiership out of contract in the summer of 2025?

1 . Danny Armstrong - Kilmarnock Derek McInnes hoped he could tie the winger to a new deal in the summer after his outstanding season last year. However, the Rugby Park club have been unable to reach an agreement as yet, meaning he is free leave the club for free at the end of the campaign.

2 . Benjamin Kimpioka - St Johnstone The ex-Sunderland academy product joined the club last January and has been in fine scoring form in Perth this season. With six goals in 15 league games, the Swede will have attention, and he can speak to clubs outside of Scotland from January about a pre-contract deal, should he wish to do so.

3 . Lawrence Shankland - Hearts Couldn't stop scoring at Tynecastle last season, but has found goals hard to come by this year as Hearts have struggled. The club made it clear they wanted him to sign a new deal last season, but that hasn't materialised. His deal runs out in the summer.