'Shocked and stunned': Hearts in peril after losing to ten-man Kilmarnock

Jambos now adrift at the foot of the Premiership

Hearts remain bottom of the William Hill Premiership after losing 1-0 to 10-man Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The hosts looked to be facing an uphill task after defender Robbie Deas was sent off inside the first 10 minutes for a high challenge on Kenneth Vargas.

But Bruce Anderson’s spot-kick gave Killie the lead and they could have added to it, with Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon making big saves to deny Marley Watkins and David Watson.

Hearts hit the woodwork twice through Musa Drammeh and Yan Dhanda but they were disappointing against the 10 men.

Musa Drammeh looks dejected after Hearts' defeat by Kilmarnock. | SNS Group

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes had made two changes from the draw with Dundee United last time out, introducing Bobby Wales and Watkins, while Craig Halkett and Drammeh came in for Hearts, replacing the injured Frankie Kent and the suspended Lawrence Shankland.

Hearts were inches away from taking the lead after just one minute as Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie missed a corner, allowing Drammeh to volley against the inside of the post.

The home side got away with that one but they had no such luck moments later as Deas went in heavy on Vargas’ ankle.

Referee Don Robertson initially issued a yellow card to the Killie defender before upgrading it to red after being sent to the screen by VAR Gavin Duncan.

It had been a busy start to the match for the referee and he was involved again after a quarter of an hour as he awarded Kilmarnock a penalty after James Penrice caught Joe Wright late in the corner of the box.

Anderson stepped up and coolly slotted the ball to the left of Gordon to give Killie the lead.

Despite their numerical disadvantage it was Kilmarnock who should have doubled their lead in the 28th minute as Watkins was put clean through but Gordon came out and made a vital stop.

Watkins came close again in the 40th minute as he latched on to Fraser Murray’s cutback but Penrice made a vital block.

Hearts had been poor since the red card and Alan Forrest saw a low effort easily saved by McCrorie as the first 45 minutes came to an end.

Kilmarnock had the first chance of the second half in the 48th minute as Brad Lyons drove forward and released Watson but the Killie substitute saw his low effort well stopped by Gordon.

Hearts' James Penrice remonstrates with refere Don Robertson after fouling Kilmarnock's Joe Wright and giving away a penalty. | SNS Group

Kilmarnock had another chance in the 54th minute when Watkins cut the ball back for Liam Donnelly whose deflected shot squirmed agonisingly wide.

Hearts were still looking toothless and boss Neil Critchley made four changes before the hour mark, bringing on Liam Boyce, James Wilson, Jorge Grant and Dhanda.

Wilson nearly made an instant impact as Cammy Devlin caught the Killie defence napping and cut the ball back but the young striker saw his shot blocked.

Kieran O’Hara had replaced McCrorie in the home goal at half-time and he was eventually called into action in the 73rd minute, getting down low to nip a low Penrice shot away to safety.

Substitute Dhanda thought he had salvaged a point for the visitors in stoppage time but his curling shot came back off the crossbar as Kilmarnock secured a deserved win.

After the match, Critchley said: “I’m more than disappointed. I was stunned by what I've just witnessed. I thought we started the game quite brightly, the first three minutes, then the sending off changes the course of the game. We got involved in the emotion of the game for the next ten minutes, with the crowd being involved, and we made poor decisions with the ball for that short period, and for the rest of the game with the ball.

“We made poor decisions off the ball as well, and one of them cost us a penalty, which ultimately lost us the game. But after that, we've had ample enough time to get back into the game, and we didn't produce anywhere near enough quality, intelligence, our decision-making was woeful. It's like we forgot where the goal was. And I can assure you the message was: ‘We need to ask questions of the defence.’

“They were going to put men behind the ball, defend low. And when you defend low, there's not a lot of space behind, there's not a lot of space. They give you the space in front, and we just played in front of them, we played into their hands, and we didn't do anywhere near enough. It was as if we accepted what was happening on the pitch, and I was really shocked by what I saw.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley. | SNS Group

“I've just said the same thing to the players. What I say to you, I say to the players, there'll never be a gap between what I say in the dressing room and here. I give them my honest feelings. They spoke in as a group as well when I left, and we need to make sure that we draw a line in the sand, and that level of performance can't happen again. That's why I'm shocked by it, because I've not seen that from this group.