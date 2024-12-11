With the January transfer window now just weeks away, rumours are already swirling around Ibrox as Rangers enter the next stage of their promised rebuild.

Head coach Philippe Clement oversaw a huge turnover of players in the summer, welcoming the likes of Vaclav Cerny, Jefte and Connor Barron to Ibrox, while long-serving players such as Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Borna Barisic moved on to pastures new.

Rangers are no closer to overthrowing Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after their difficult opening to the campaign left them languishing 11 points behind the champions in third. So could further changes be on the horizon this January?

The Scotsman takes a look at 11 players who could depart Rangers next month - and those who are highly unlikely to.

1 . Rabbi Matondo - could leave Was frequently linked with a move to the EFL Championship in the summer window. Matondo had reported interest from Leeds United, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers before the window slammed shut. Out injured since September, he could look to end his stint at Rangers this January with just 18 months left on his deal.

2 . Adam Devine - could leave The young full-back is nowhere near the first-team picture at Ibrox and reports claim he was told he was free to leave in the summer. An uninspiring loan move to Motherwell last year seems to have set him back further, and the young full-back will surely be eyeing a move in January.

3 . Kieran Dowell - could leave Last summer's move to Rangers simply hasn't worked out for the ex-Norwich City man, who has started only a handful of games in the last 18 months. With game-time at a premium, the 27-year-old could be moved on in January.