EFL giants 'interested' in 24 y/o Scotland international amid contract stalemate
Aberdeen left-back Jack Mackenzie is attracting attention from the EFL Championship as he enters the final six months of his contract at Pittodrie, according to reports.
The defender has been in impressive form for Aberdeen this season, earning his first international call-up for Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the Nations League double header against Croatia and Portugal in October, but has yet to agree terms on a new deal with the club despite Dons CEO Alan Burrows insisting “dialogue remained open” with Mackenzie over a new deal just last month.
With no new update on Mackenzie’s contract offered this month, Sheffield Wednesday have emerged as potential suitors for his signature. Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph revealed the Owls were ‘considering’ making a move to try and sign the Aberdeen youth product, who is available to speak to clubs outside of Scotland about a pre-contract agreement, or could be available at a knockdown price this month.
Alongside Jamie McGrath and Duk, the full-back sees him contract come to an end in June and Aberdeen say they are ‘hopeful’ he will remain at Pittodrie and have already began discussions with his representatives over extending his time with the club. However, the rumoured interest from Sheffield Wednesday could throw a spanner in the works, with the Owls having aspirations to be promoted in the near future, while they are also managed by one of the most highly-rated young coaches in the country in Danny Rohl.
The 24-year-old Dons defender has already been ruled out of tonight’s game with Rangers after head coach Jimmy Thelin revealed a “small issue” will see him miss the game at Ibrox. “Let’s see during the week what’s going to happen with him,” said the Swedish boss. “He was not available for training yesterday and for the game today. Hopefully we will get him back as quick as possible.”
Comments
