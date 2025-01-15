Celtic make offer to in-demand hitman as EPL duo join 10-club tussle for forward

Celtic are looking to tie down the talented teen to a new deal amid interest from the English Premier League.

Celtic are ‘pushing’ to tie down one of their most highly-rated academy graduates to a new contract as they look to fend off interest from the English Premier League and beyond.

Talented 18-year-old striker Daniel Cummings is courting interest from several clubs across Europe, with a report from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming English Premier League duo Brighton and West Ham United have joined a 10-club race for the teenager after his prolific season for Celtic’s B team. The Scottish youth international has scored 24 goals in all competitions, but finds himself out of contract at the end of the season and he is able to agree a pre-contract deal with clubs outside of Scotland.

Cummings was on the bench in the 4-1 weekend win over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership, but is yet to make his senior debut for the club despite his goal scoring exploits for the club’s B team. Reports last month claimed that the club were yet to discuss a new deal with the forward, but that now appears to have changed according to Romano, who wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account that the Scottish champions were ‘pushing for him to stay and sign new deal.’

While Celtic would be owed a a compensation fee should he depart the club in the summer, they would ideally like to keep him at Celtic Park. However, they could find themselves involved in an 11-club battle for his signature, with Cummings already linked to Fulham, Wolves and Ipswich Town, while EFL Championship promotion hopefuls Sunderland and Burnley have also shown interest in the free-scoring Scotland under-19 international. Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph revealed Champions League sides Bologna, Club Brugge and RB Salzburg were also considering a potential transfer last month.

It appeared the player was in limbo over his Celtic Park career last month, when head coach Brendan Rodgers said: “In terms of Daniel’s output, his goals in his games, he’s done very well. But there are a lot of factors I consider when bringing in a young player. Ability is the first thing I look at, but your attitude and application are just as important.” However, it now appears the club have decided to offer the player a new deal in order to keep him in Glasgow beyond this season.