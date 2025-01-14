While Scotland’s under-21 side may have suffered the heartbreak of missing out on a first European Championships since 1996, the emergence of several teenage talents in the 12 months means Tartan Army fans have plenty to be excited about in the years to come.

With Steve Clarke injecting youth in his Scotland senior squad recently, fans have seen the likes of Liverpool wonderkid Ben Doak and Middlesbrough hotshot Tommy Conway make a genuine impact on the national team, with supporters pondering which teenage talent could be the next to break into the Scotland starting XI.

Doak has been the biggest breakthrough in the last 12 month, with the forward flourishing since being handed his maiden Scotland call up last summer. The ex-Celtic academy ace has spent the first-half of the season on loan to EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough, but has already been subject of two £16million bids from EPL side Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town, such is his enormous potential. But which teenager will be the next to follow him into the limelight?

Here are the 17 teenage talents we’re tipping to have a breakout year in 2025.

Emilio Lawrence - Manchester City The talented 19-year-old has grown in stature this season, with eight goal contributions in eight games for Manchester City's under-21 side. Signed by the Cityzens in 2022, Lawrence first progressed through the Academy at Everton before being snapped up by the EPL winners, and is viewed as one of the top talents in his age group. He's already appeared for Scotland at youth level, and featured for Manchester City's under-21s in the EFL Trophy this season. | Getty Images

Charlie McArthur - Newcastle United Snapped up by the Magpies after impressing as a youngster with Kilmarnock, McArthur captained Scotland at under-19 level during the Tartan Army's 2024 European Under-19 Championship qualifiers. A regular in Newcastle's youth team, the defender is still just 19 and tipped for a big future. | Getty Images

Ryan Oné - Sheffield United Now with Sheffield United, Oné unexpectedly became a first-team regular as a 17-year-old at Hamilton after breaking into the senior team in 2022/23. Still not 19 until the summer, the Scotland Under-19 international is already making progress at the promotion chasing Blades, appearing 10 times in the EFL Championship, including a start in the 2-1 win over Watford last week. A big talent. | SNS Group / SFA