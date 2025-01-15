Here are this morning’s top Scottish Premiership transfer headlines - including Hearts, Rangers and Celtic.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts ‘join race’ for £350k striker

He’s been one of the most active managers in the January transfer window so far, having added both Jamie McCart and Elton Kabangu to his squad, and now Hearts head coach Neil Critchley is looking to bring another striker to Tynecastle after a surprise link to a £350k-rated striker arose yesterday. According to a report from Swedish site fotbolldirekt, the Tynecastle outfit will go head-to-head with Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem for the transfer of IFK Värnamo hotshot Johnbosco Kalu.

The 27-year-old forward has bagged seven goals in the Swedish top flight this season, and was subject to a bid for Beitar Jerusalem last week. While the transfer offer of 2.5million Swedish Krona (around £200,000) was rejected, reports say it has prompted to Nigerian striker to tell the club he wants to leave the club this month, and Hearts could take advantage of the situation, with the player reported to be available for a fee of around £350,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Critchley has been linked to a Nigerian striker. | SNS Group

Celtic and Rangers ‘hold talks’ over shock league move

According to several reports, both Celtic and Rangers have ‘held preliminary talks’ over moving their women’s squads to the Women’s Super League (WSL) in England. The Glasgow teams announced there had moved to a fully professional model in 2020, and have each won one title each since the switch. However, according to The Times, the CEO of Women’s Professional Leagues Limited - Nikki Doucet - is now working on a proposal which would see both Old Firm sides moved into the WSL, while they are also examining the concept of a 'closed league' which would see no promotion and no relegation, similar to the model used in America’s NWSL.

The shock report states the talks are still in their infancy, with no proposal yet made to either the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL), nor the SFA, which would require approval for a move to come to fruition. Should the Glasgow pair decide to move forward with the project, it is believed they would also need to give a two-season notice period to the SWPL.

Celtic and Rangers have ‘held talks’ over a move to the Women’s Super League in England. | SNS Group

Rangers ‘exploring’ transfer for 22 y/o

Philippe Clement is considering making a move for talented Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, with a move possible this month as per a report from The Rangers Review. The 22-year-old starlet has been in excellent form for the Dens Park outfit this season, scoring five goals and assisting a further four in his 21 Scottish Premiership appearances for Dundee. However, the Scotland under-21 international was surprisingly left on the bench for Tony Docherty’s side in last night’s 3-3 draw with Celtic.

The youngster is out of contract in the summer and has been tipped with a departure in January, or the summer, despite being offered a new deal by the club. Dundee head coach Docherty admits it is “no surprise” that clubs are showing an interest in the playmaker’s signature. “Lyall Cameron has been fantastic for this football club," said Docherty on Monday. "He has been absolutely brilliant and you look at his numbers, he has really kicked on. I threw the gauntlet down to him, that with Luke [McCowan] going, that he could step up. He had done that and stepped up to the plate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee's Lyall Cameron was brought on as a late substitute in the 3-3 draw with Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic maestro urged to make EPL move

German winger Nicolas Kuhn has been urged to make a move to the English Premier League - but should only move if a club in the ‘top six’ come in for him, according to former Scotland international Pat Nevin.

The Celtic winger has been in sensational form for the Scottish champions this season, bagging 16 goals for the club, including a memorable brace in the 3-1 UEFA Champions League win over Red Bull Leipzig earlier in the campaign. However, his form has not gone unnoticed across the border, with Brentford, Fulham and Newcastle United all reported to be considering a move for the £25million-rated forward. According to Nevin though, the 25-year-old should resist the temptation to move in January and stay at Celtic, believing Kuhn can bag a move to one of the bigger clubs in England if he ‘remains consistent’ all season long.

“The way it works when looking for a transfer across the border from Scotland to England is that you have to look at the bottom half of the Premier League,” said Nevin. “Virgil van Dijk is the best example of this. You’re not going to get the move to one of the relatively big clubs from Celtic, regardless of how well you’re performing. Teams outside the top half might look to secure a deal for Kühn with a plan to keep him for a couple years and then sell him on to one of the bigger clubs for a profit; it’s a model we’ve seen many times in the Premier League.”

Celtic train at a snowy Lennoxtown earlier this month. | SNS Group

EPL giants to ‘snatch’ Ibrox ace

West Ham United’s new head coach Graham Potter is looking to ‘snatch’ Rangers loanee Václav Černý this summer, according to a report from Spanish football site Fichajes. The Czech international has spent the first-half of the campaign on loan at Ibrox, scoring 12 goals in all competitions, and head coach Philippe Clement has already admitted he would like to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent deal. However, the Belgian has conceded the club are unlikely to be able pay Wolfsburg the fee they’d want to secure him on a permanent deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad