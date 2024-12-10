The fourth edition in its history, we are excited to announce our annual list of the top 30 players in the Scottish Women’s Premier League for 2024.

Celtic’s Caitlin Hayes was the winner of last year’s award, and she doubled up by playing a pivotal role in the Ghirls maiden title win May. Her win meant Glasgow City’s Hayley Lauder - winner in 2021 and 2022 - saw her winning streak come to an end. But can Hayes go on a streak of her own by winning the award in back-to-back years?

With Scottish women’s football now boasting more professional players and teams than ever before, we began to ask a panel of current SWPL players, coaches, players, ex-players and SWPL experts for their list of the top 10 best players in the league over the last year.

Each judge was given the following rules for voting:

Only one person per SWPL club can vote.

Your votes can not include a player from your own club, to ensure choices are not guided by club or professional loyalties.

The players you choose must be currently playing in the SWPL.

Your vote must remain anonymous.

Choose your top 10 players in the SWPL.

From here, we used the metric that each player is awarded points for their ranking (ie: position one = 10 points, position two = 9 points, position three = 8 points etc.) we then add together the points from each vote to give us the definitive of the year’s best players in the SWPL.

Here is our annual list of the top 30 players in the Scottish Women's top tier for the year 2024 from 30-1.

30: Tegan Bowie - Hibs 🆕 (Last year: N/A) A debut in the top 30 list for the 21-year-old full-back, the ex-Celtic academy star has grown immeasurably with regular game time at Hibs and begins our list in 30th place.

29: Caley Gibb - Partick Thistle 🆕 (Last year: N/A) Another new addition to our list, Gibb has enjoyed a strong start to the season, producing a string of impressive performances after moving to Partick Thistle following five years at Spartans. Still just 21, Gibb is showing some real promise.

28: Kathleen McGovern - Hibs 🆕 (Last year: N/A) After originally starring for Celtic as a teenager, hotshot striker McGovern has made a name for herself in the capital. Featuring on both sides of the Edinburgh divide, the 21-year-old enjoyed success at Hearts, featuring prominently as the club finished in the top four. She opted to move to rivals Hibs in the summer though, and it has paid dividends, with McGovern scoring 11 SWPL already for Grant Scott's side.