Celtic manager unhappy after 3-3 draw at Dens Park

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers lamented his team for turning "a bit soft" in their dramatic 3-3 draw against Dundee.

The Premiership champions twice let a lead slip against the hosts at Dens Park before falling behind and required a stoppage-time penalty from Arne Engels to rescue a draw. Celtic were uncharacteristically sloppy, particularly in defence, with centre-half Auston Trusty singled out for not dealing with Dundee's physicality with their third goal.

Trusty fell to the floor after an altercation with Dundee defender Aaron Donnelly ahead of a 79th-minute corner and then failed to deal with the Northern Irishman when the ball was swung in as he headed home what appeared to be a winner for the dark blues.

Celtic extended their lead at the top of the league to 16 points - second-placed Rangers are in action on Wednesday against Aberdeen - but Rodgers was left to rue his team's profligacy in front of goal in the first half and then not being robust enough at the other end.

Celtic's Auston Trusty looks dejected as Dundee players celebrate a goal. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"We were very passive, especially in the second half," said Rodgers. "The game should have been out of sight in the first half. We made a great start then we lost concentration at a set piece and our organisation allowed them to break. The young boy [Seun Adewumi] finished well and that gave them a lift before half-time.

"We got in front then I expected us to click through the gears, especially in that little slope going down towards our own supporters but we defended really poorly. The second goal, we need to deal with that much better and quicker then from a corner we go soft. So it’s not what we expect when we consider how well we’ve defended and the aggression we’ve had but we fight till the end. A point isn’t what we want but we have to take it and move on.

"It’s basic stuff. It’s a game we let get away from us when there was no need. Sometimes when you have dominance and when you’re creating it can make you a bit passive. We don’t normally do that but we certainly did tonight.

"I think we gave them that before half-time - when they got that goal they had something to fight for. We weren’t just there in the duels and defensive work then it’s difficult to get that rhythm and speed when you have the ball. We weren’t great after the 40th minute but we kept fighting and working and if you can’t win then don't lose it.

"You’ve got to give all the credit to Dundee and Tony. We were in a good place till their goal, they fought, they were there in the second half and they deserved what they got."

Celtic's Adam Idah with manager Brendan Rodgers after being substituted against Dundee. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

On Trusty's part in the third goal, Rodgers commented: "You’ve got to deal with that better. You’ve got to stay on your feet, it’s as simple as that. You’re 6ft 4in, you have to deal with that better but he knows and understands that. Across certain areas we went a bit soft."

Rodgers watched on as Adam Idah continued his barren run in front of goal to 12 matches. The Irishman missed a good chance in the first half and was hooked on the hour mark, but when asked about his striker's form, Rodgers responded: "My main worry is from a defensive perspective. It’s always difficult if you're a striker but if they’re pressing and running hopefully others will contribute."