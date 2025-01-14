Ex-Rangers and Hearts player reveals 'good friend' is close to signing for Aberdeen

SPFL rival spills beans on potential Pittodrie arrival

Aberdeen have already been busy in the January window and another new signing is on the cards after a rival SPFL player disclosed that a close friend is nearing a move to the club.

The Dons have already splashed out over £1million this month with significant transfer fees spent securing Latvian centre-back Kristers Tobers from Grasshopers and Danish right-back Alexander Jensen from Brommapojkarna.

Two loan signings have also arrived with Preston winger Jeppe Okkels and Tottenham Hotspur defender Alfie Dorrington bringing the total number of new arrivals at Aberdeen to four.

And the new arrivals look set to continue with current Motherwell midfielder Andy Halliday, whose former clubs include Rangers and Hearts, spilling the beans on another Pittodrie deal in the offing.

Motherwell's Andy Halliday has hinted that a good friend is close to signing for Aberdeen. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Halliday told Clyde One Superscoreboard: “You do expect an upturn in form, especially with the money they’re looking to spend in January and the transfer dealings they’re looking to get done.

“I actually know one as well, behind the scenes that I might tell you off air. A good friend of mine.”

Host Gordon Duncan replied: “I think I know what one you know.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will hope the influx of new signings can help arrest an 11-match winless run following a sharp decline from the early season form that saw the Swede win 10 of his first 11 league games in charge to sit joint top of the William Hill Premiership with Celtic.