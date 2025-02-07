Celtic-linked wonderkid subject of 'record' Euro transfer bid as deadline day chase revealed

The 19-year-old was subject of rumoured interest from Celtic on deadline day.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In-demand Scottish wonderkid Lennon Miller was subject of a ‘record breaking’ offer on deadline day as club’s circled for his signature in January, it has been revealed.

According to reports, the 19-year-old Motherwell starlet a surprise target for Rangers’ Europa League rivals Union Saint-Gilloise in the final hours of the January transfer window, with the Belgian Pro League side seeing a bid rejected on Monday that would have been a ‘club record’ sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently out injured with a foot injury, the midfielder was targeted Italian outfit Udinese earlier in the window, with the Serie A club launching a bid of around £2.5million, while Celtic were also rumoured to be considering a late deadline day move themselves. However, it is understood that all bids have, so far, fallen short of Motherwell’s valuation of Miller.

Scottish wonderkid Lennon Miller is in-demand, according to reports. | Getty Images

With over 50 senior appearances to his name already, Miller has emerged a key player for the Fir Park outfit this season and has captained them in recent months. He has many admirers though, with Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Manchester United and many more tipped to hold an interest in the 19-year-old.

With 18 months still to run on his contract though, Motherwell are reportedly determined to hold out for a fee of around £4.5milllion for their prized asset, which would exceed the club’s record sale of £3million that saw David Turnbull move to Celtic in August 2020. Widely considered as one of Britain’s most young outstanding talents, it is also claimed the club want to include a ‘lucrative sell-on clause’ as part of any future deal.