Philippe Clement urges happiness at Rangers and addresses transfer state of play

Philippe Clement admits Rangers “need to be happy” this week after backing up European success with a 4-0 thrashing of Ross County at Ibrox.

The Light Blues qualified straight into the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night with a 2-1 win over Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in Govan and they took that form into the William Hill Premiership game against the second-bottom Staggies.

Two strikes from midfielder Ianis Hagi – not in the European squad – and a goal from centre-back John Souttar had the Light Blues coasting by the break. Skipper James Tavernier converted Rangers’ first league penalty of the season in the 76th minute to clinch the victory which keeps them 10 points behind league leaders Celtic, who have a game in hand.

Assessing the game, the Belgian boss said: “Not perfect. I think the first half, yes. The second half, not at the same level as the first half. But we need to be happy about this week for sure. A big European night, qualified directly in the first eight, then winning very clearly today. Clean sheet, the chance to give young players minutes to gain experience, no injuries, also an important one.

“And that you see more and more that this team starts to understand all our principles and the way of moving together and creating spaces and creating chances like that. So it becomes more and more fluent. We knew that it would take time, but it’s good to see that more and more players start to understand everything.”

Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, 19-year-old Chelsea centre-half Aaron Anselmino and Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Bobby Clark have all been linked with the Ibrox club.

When asked if he was confident of adding to his squad, Clement said: “It’s not my decision to take. So we had clear talks about profiles, about players, and then it’s about the club, if it’s possible or not. And I will see. Yes, of course, we spoke about that. They agreed they will try to go for those numbers.”

On possible departures, he said: “You never know. But if that’s the case, they need to be replaced by at least the same level. That’s what we agreed. So you never know if something crazy comes, but then there needs to be a replacement. So then it needs to go really fast.”

County ended the game just five points ahead of bottom side St Johnstone and boss Don Cowie had “no complaints” about the defeat. He said: “At half-time the message was very clear. It’s damage limitation, and try to get out of here with a bit of credit and a bit of pride.